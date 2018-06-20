Summer is in full swing, and I'm already tired of sweating the second I step outside. I'm ready to sit down on the couch and not leave my air-conditioned living room for the next two months, and luckily, Netflix is here to help me stay occupied all summer long. What's coming to Netflix in July, you may be curious? Believe it or not, June is already almost over, so now is the perfect time to take a look at the fresh batch of hits arriving on the platform in July.

In July, Netflix is releasing an impressive list of titles that will please action and romantic comedy fans alike. If the new Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom movie has you feeling nostalgic, be sure to check out all three films the original Jurassic Park trilogy on July 1. And if dinosaurs and Jeff Goldblum aren't your thing, don't miss Anne Hathaway's breakout performance in The Princess Diaries or Ryan Gosling in Blue Valentine. Ryan Gosling can make any day better, right?

For all the Shameless fans who have been patiently waiting for the Showtime series to hit Netflix, you're in luck. Shameless Season 8 will land on July 28, so you can binge all 12 episodes of the dark comedy all at once.

But what about the platform's pride and joy, the Netflix Originals? The award-winning Orange Is The New Black returns with its sixth season on July 27, and Sacred Games, Netflix's first Indian original series, premieres on July 6.

Here's the full list of titles coming to Netflix in July:

AVAILABLE JULY 1

Blue Bloods, Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O, Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary, Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS, Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy, Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina, Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

AVAILABLE JULY 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch, Season 4

Romina

The Sinner, Season 1

AVAILABLE JULY 3

The Comedy Lineup (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

AVAILABLE JULY 5

Blue Valentine

AVAILABLE JULY 6

Anne with an E, Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

First Team: Juventus: Part B (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Free Rein, Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sacred Games (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Samantha! (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Fosters, Season 5

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (NETFLIX FILM)

The Skin of The Wolf (NETFLIX FILM)

White Fang (NETFLIX FILM)

AVAILABLE JULY 7

Scream 4

AVAILABLE JULY 9

Lockup: Extended Stay, Collection 1

AVAILABLE JULY 10

Drug Lords, Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

AVAILABLE JULY 12

Gone Baby Gone

AVAILABLE JULY 13

How It Ends (NETFLIX FILM)

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

AVAILABLE JULY 15

Bonusfamiljen, Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

AVAILABLE JULY 20

Amazing Interiors (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Dark Tourist (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Deep Undercover, Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose (NETFLIX FILM)

Father of the Year (NETFLIX FILM)

Fix It and Finish It, Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Last Chance U: INDY, Part 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia, Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

AVAILABLE JULY 22

An Education

Disney's Bolt

AVAILABLE JULY 24

The Warning (NETFLIX FILM)

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

AVAILABLE JULY 27

Cupcake & Dino - General Services (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Extinction (NETFLIX FILM)

Orange Is the New Black, Season 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Bleeding Edge (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Worst Witch, Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Welcome to the Family (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

AVAILABLE JULY 28

Shameless, Season 8

The Company Men

AVAILABLE JULY 29

Her

Sofia the First, Season 4

AVAILABLE JULY 30

A Very Secret Service, Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

AVAILABLE JULY 31

Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)