What's Coming To Netflix In January? Get Ready For Some Epic Classics
As we approach a new year, something we can always rely on is Netflix keeping us on our toes with its ever-changing content. Following Christmas, the streaming service will cut off our access to holiday film binges ASAP, but Netflix thankfully understands that gloomy January can be a little rough. You may not be able to keep crying over Emma Thompson's Love Actually tears, but the site's upcoming content will put you in the mood for adventures. What's coming to Netflix in January? Some classic flicks will be there for your cold winter nights.
The transition from the holiday season back to ordinary life is always jarring. After its influx of original Christmas movies and longtime seasonal faves in recent months, Netflix definitely realizes it needs to step up its game for January. If you're a moviegoer, January's focus on awards season films will inevitably draw you to the multiplex, but if you want a cozy night in with familiar faces, Netflix's new additions will serve up a healthy dose of nostalgia.
From the entire Indiana Jones franchise to a Olsen twin classic, Netflix's January roster seems destined to revive your childhood for a month. For a full list of what's available on the service next month, check out this lineup.
Available Jan. 1
Across the Universe
The Addams Family
Babel
Black Hawk Down
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
City of God
Comedians of the World
The Dark Knight
Definitely, Maybe
The Departed
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean's Holiday
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
Pan's Labyrinth
Pulp Fiction
A Series of Unfortunate Events - Season 3
The Strangers
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Watchmen
Available Jan. 2
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Available Jan. 9
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Available Jan. 10
When Heroes Fly
Available Jan. 11
Friends from College - Season 2
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
Sex Education
The Last Laugh
Available Jan. 17
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Available Jan. 18
Carmen Sandiego
Close
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Grace and Frankie - Season 5
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! - Season 5
Available Jan. 24
Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Available Jan. 25
Kingdom
Medici: The Magnificent
Polar
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Season 4, Part 2
Available Jan. 29
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Available Jan. 30
The Incredibles 2
Whether you're craving a rewatch of Darren Criss's award-winning American Crime Story work or a reintroduction to a classic character like Carmen Sandiego, Netflix's January offerings will definitely make the month a little brighter. Here's to avoiding responsibilities in favor of an Indiana Jones marathon!