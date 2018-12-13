As we approach a new year, something we can always rely on is Netflix keeping us on our toes with its ever-changing content. Following Christmas, the streaming service will cut off our access to holiday film binges ASAP, but Netflix thankfully understands that gloomy January can be a little rough. You may not be able to keep crying over Emma Thompson's Love Actually tears, but the site's upcoming content will put you in the mood for adventures. What's coming to Netflix in January? Some classic flicks will be there for your cold winter nights.

The transition from the holiday season back to ordinary life is always jarring. After its influx of original Christmas movies and longtime seasonal faves in recent months, Netflix definitely realizes it needs to step up its game for January. If you're a moviegoer, January's focus on awards season films will inevitably draw you to the multiplex, but if you want a cozy night in with familiar faces, Netflix's new additions will serve up a healthy dose of nostalgia.

From the entire Indiana Jones franchise to a Olsen twin classic, Netflix's January roster seems destined to revive your childhood for a month. For a full list of what's available on the service next month, check out this lineup.

Available Jan. 1

Across the Universe

The Addams Family

Babel

Black Hawk Down

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

City of God

Comedians of the World

The Dark Knight

Definitely, Maybe

Universal Studios

The Departed

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Warner Bros. Pictures

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean's Holiday

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

Pan's Labyrinth

Pulp Fiction

A Series of Unfortunate Events - Season 3

The Strangers

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Watchmen

Available Jan. 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Available Jan. 9

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Walt Disney Studios

Available Jan. 10

When Heroes Fly

Available Jan. 11

Friends from College - Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

The Last Laugh

Available Jan. 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Available Jan. 18

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Grace and Frankie - Season 5

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! - Season 5

Available Jan. 24

Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Available Jan. 25

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Season 4, Part 2

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Available Jan. 29

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Available Jan. 30

The Incredibles 2

Whether you're craving a rewatch of Darren Criss's award-winning American Crime Story work or a reintroduction to a classic character like Carmen Sandiego, Netflix's January offerings will definitely make the month a little brighter. Here's to avoiding responsibilities in favor of an Indiana Jones marathon!