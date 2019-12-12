What's Coming To Netflix In January 2020? The New Year Means Big Things
The new year and the new decade are nearly here. January will see a lot of changes, and not just because it's officially the 2020s. As always, this is the time where Netflix does the turn over of titles. A few things are leaving, as happens every month. But there's a ton of stuff rushing in to replace it. So what's coming to Netflix in January 2020? It's enough to keep you inside all month.
January will see a bunch of Netflix original series and movies hit the streaming service, along with the usual TV shows and movies. New Year's Day will have new arrivals, from the ice skating drama Spinning Out to the reality show The Circle. January will also see the arrival of the third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina later in the month, as well as Season 2 of Sex Education. Who needs to head out to work when there's sex and magic to learn at home?
There are also some classic films coming to the service. Kill Bill Parts 1 and 2 arrive on New Year's Day as do The Lord of the Rings films. These long movies are best for the coming snowy days.
Arriving in January
Jan. 1
- Ghost Stories (Netflix Film)
- Good Girls: Season 2
- Messiah (Netflix Original)
- Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Netflix Documentary)
- Spinning Out (Netflix Original)
- The Circle (Netflix Original)
- 21
- A Cinderella Story
- American Beauty
- Catch Me If You Can
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chasing Amy
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- City of God
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Free Willy
- Ghost Rider
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hitch
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Kingpin
- Kiss the Girls
- Monster-in-Law
- New York Minute
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Patriot Games
- Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Shrek Forever After
- Strictly Ballroom
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Ring
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Tremors
- True Grit
- Up in the Air
- What Lies Beneath
- Wild Wild West
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- Wyatt Earp
- Yes Man
Jan. 2
- Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Netflix Documentary)
- Thieves of the Wood (Netflix Original)
Jan. 3
- Anne with an E: The Final Season (Netflix Original)
- All the Freckles in the World (Netflix Film)
Jan. 4
- Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix Family)
Jan. 8
- Cheer (Netflix Documentary)
Jan. 10
- AJ and the Queen (Netflix Original)
- The Evil Dead
- Giri / Haji (Netflix Original)
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
- The Inbestigators: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Medical Police (Netflix Original)
- Scissor Seven (Netflix Anime)
- Until Dawn (Netflix Original)
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 12
- Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
- The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix Family)
Jan. 14
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix Family)
- The Master
Jan. 15
- Big Fat Liar
- Quien a hierro mata (Netflix Film)
- Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 16
- NiNoKuni (Netflix Anime)
- Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
- Ares (Netflix Original)
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
- Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Netflix Film)
- Vivir dos veces (Netflix Film)
- Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix Original)
Jan. 18
- The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
- Family Reunion: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
Jan. 21
- Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix Original)
- Word Party: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
Jan. 22
- Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix Documentary)
- Playing with Fire: Season 1
Jan. 23
- The Ghost Bride (Netflix Original)
- October Faction (Netflix Original)
- The Queen
- SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Jan. 24
- A Sun (Netflix Film)
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
- The Ranch: The Final Season (Netflix Original)
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix Original)
Jan. 26
- Vir Das: For India (Netflix Original)
Jan. 27
- Country Strong
- We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
- Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix Original)
Jan. 29
- Frères Ennemis (Netflix Film)
- Next In Fashion (Netflix Original)
- Night on Earth (Netflix Documentary)
- Omniscient (Netflix Original)
Jan. 30
- Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Netflix Original)
- Nighthawks
- Raising Cain
- The Stranger (Netflix Original)
Jan. 31
- 37 Seconds (Netflix Film)
- American Assassin
- Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix Original)
- Diablero: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- I AM A KILLER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Luna Nera (Netflix Original)
- Ragnarok (Netflix Original)
Jan. TBD
- Dracula (Netflix Original)
- What the Love! with Karan Johar (Netflix Original)