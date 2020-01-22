What's Coming To Netflix In February 2020? Get Excited
The new year has just kicked off, so you might not realize that it's a Leap Year. And you definitely might not realize what that means for TV lovers. This February, viewers will get one extra day of Netflix releases. So with an extra 24 hours in the month, what's coming to Netflix in February 2020?
The big news in February is the arrival of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which lands on Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine's Day. The first To All The Boys I Loved Before was a major hit for Netflix last year, as part of the service's ongoing quest to conquer the rom-com market. The other significant release this month is Netflix's newest comic book adaptation since kicking Marvel to the curb, Locke and Key, based on the series written by Joe Hill.
And that's just the beginning, as this month will also see the arrival of Altered Carbon Season 2, Chef Show Volume 3 and Cable Girls' final season. Check out the trailer:
Here's the full list:
Feb. 1
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Little Princess
- Back to the Future Part III
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Center Stage
- Cookie’s Fortune
- Dear John
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Fools Rush In
- Hancock
- Love Jacked
- The Notebook
- The Other Guys
- The Pianist
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Purple Rain
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Scary Movie 2
- Sex and the City 2
Feb. 3
- Sordo (Netflix Film)
- Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Netflix Family)
Feb. 4
- Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Netflix Original)
- Faith, Hope & Love
- She Did That
Feb. 5
- The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary)
- Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
- Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Feb. 6
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)
Feb. 7
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Horse Girl (Netflix Film)
- Locke & Key (Netflix Original)
- My Holo Love (Netflix Original)
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- Who Killed Malcolm X?
Feb. 8
- The Coldest Game (Netflix Film)
Feb. 9
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)
- Better Call Saul: Season 4
- Polaroid
Feb. 11
- CAMINO A ROMA (Road to Roma) (Netflix Documentary)
- Good Time
- Q Ball
Feb. 12
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)
- Anna Karenina
Feb. 13
- Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)
- Love is Blind (Netflix Original)
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Feb. 14
- Cable Girls: Final Season (Netflix Original)
- Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)
Feb. 15
- Starship Troopers
Feb. 17
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Family)
Feb. 19
- Chef Show: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
Feb. 20
- Spectros (Netflix Original)
Feb. 21
- Babies (Netflix Documentary)
- Gentefied (Netflix Original)
- Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)
- Puerta 7 (Netflix Original)
- System Crasher (Netflix Film)
- A Haunted House
Feb. 22
- Girl On The Third Floor
Feb. 23
- Full Count
Feb. 25
- Every Time I Die
Feb. 26
- I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original)
Feb. 27
- Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Followers (Netflix Original)
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution (Netflix Family)
Feb. 28
- All The Bright Places (Netflix Film)
- Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- La trinchera infinita (Netflix Film)
- Queen Sono (Netflix Original)
- Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original)
- Unstoppable (Netflix Original)
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Feb. 29
- Jerry Maguire
- Date Unknown
- Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (Netflix Original)
- Taj Mahal 1989 (Netflix Original)