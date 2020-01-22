The new year has just kicked off, so you might not realize that it's a Leap Year. And you definitely might not realize what that means for TV lovers. This February, viewers will get one extra day of Netflix releases. So with an extra 24 hours in the month, what's coming to Netflix in February 2020?

The big news in February is the arrival of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which lands on Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine's Day. The first To All The Boys I Loved Before was a major hit for Netflix last year, as part of the service's ongoing quest to conquer the rom-com market. The other significant release this month is Netflix's newest comic book adaptation since kicking Marvel to the curb, Locke and Key, based on the series written by Joe Hill.

And that's just the beginning, as this month will also see the arrival of Altered Carbon Season 2, Chef Show Volume 3 and Cable Girls' final season. Check out the trailer:

Here's the full list:

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3

Sordo (Netflix Film)

Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

Feb. 4

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Netflix Original)

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Feb. 5

The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary)

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)

Feb. 7

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Horse Girl (Netflix Film)

Locke & Key (Netflix Original)

My Holo Love (Netflix Original)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game (Netflix Film)

Feb. 9

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Polaroid

Feb. 11

CAMINO A ROMA (Road to Roma) (Netflix Documentary)

Good Time

Q Ball

Feb. 12

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)

Anna Karenina

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)

Love is Blind (Netflix Original)

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 14

Cable Girls: Final Season (Netflix Original)

Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Family)

Feb. 19

Chef Show: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 20

Spectros (Netflix Original)

Feb. 21

Babies (Netflix Documentary)

Gentefied (Netflix Original)

Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)

Puerta 7 (Netflix Original)

System Crasher (Netflix Film)

A Haunted House

Feb. 22

Girl On The Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count

Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original)

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Followers (Netflix Original)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution (Netflix Family)

Feb. 28

All The Bright Places (Netflix Film)

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La trinchera infinita (Netflix Film)

Queen Sono (Netflix Original)

Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original)

Unstoppable (Netflix Original)

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Feb. 29