What's Coming To Netflix In December? It's Officially Cozy Season
If the list of what leaving Netflix next month has got you down, never fear. For every movie going, it seems like Netflix will be adding two more to their lineup, many of which are their own productions. From new seasons of Voltron and Fuller House to Christmas specials for The Great British Baking Show and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there's plenty of new content rolling out all month, and that's before Avengers: Infinity War arrives for Christmas. What's coming to Netflix in December? There's so much stuff, you might as well take the whole month off and start binging.
Of course, the bulk of arrivals turn up on the first of the month, with tons of new movies, from children's classics to adult dramas.
Dec. 1
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
From there it's a slower rollout of releases, with significantly sized drops every Friday through the rest of the month.
Dec. 2
- The Lobster
Dec. 3
- Blue Planet II: Season 1
- Hero Mask
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2
Dec. 4
- District 9
Dec. 6
- Happy!: Season 1
Dec. 7
- 5 Star Christmas
- Bad Blood
- Dogs of Berlin
- Dumplin’
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
- Nailed It! Holiday!
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
- Pine Gap
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star
- The American Meme
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
- The Ranch: Part 6
Dec. 9
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
Dec. 10
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Dec. 11
- Vir Das: Losing It
Dec. 12
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols
- Out of Many, One
Dec. 13
- Wanted: Season 3
Dec. 14
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale
- Cuckoo: Season 4
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs
- Fuller House: Season 4
- Inside the Real Narcos
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- ROMA
- Sunderland Til I Die
- The Fix
- The Innocent Man
- The Protector
- Tidelands
- Travelers: Season 3
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8
Dec. 16
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway
- The Theory of Everything
Dec. 18
- Baki
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
Dec. 21
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia
- 7 Days Out
- Back With the Ex
- Bad Seeds
- Bird Box
- Derry Girls
- Diablero
- Greenleaf: Season 3
- LAST HOPE: Part 2
- Perfume
- Sirius the Jaeger
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
- Tales by Light: Season 3
- The Casketeers
- Wolf (BÖRÜ)
Dec. 24
- Hi Score Girl
- The Magicians: Season 3
Dec. 25
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
- Avengers: Infinity War
Dec. 26
- Alexa & Katie: Season 2
- YOU
Dec. 28
- Instant Hotel
- La noche de 12 años
- Selection Day
- When Angels Sleep
- Yummy Mummies
Dec. 30
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Dec. 31
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
Happy binging!