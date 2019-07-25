What’s Coming To Netflix In August 2019? Get Ready To Stay Inside & Chill
If it's the height of midsummer, then it's time to hide away from the humidity and what Netflix. For those who might be bored with the streaming services currently offerings (or already finished Blown Away), not to worry. Like the weather, Netflix functions on an "if you don't like it, wait a minute" schedule. July will see the retiring of old titles, while August brings in a whole slew of new movies and shows. So what’s coming to Netflix in August 2019?
Unlike most months, the first day of August won't bring in any Netflix originals to the slate. Instead, the beginning of the month is filled with perfectly cheesy movies for those late summer nights. All five Rocky films arrive at once on Netflix, along with Sex & The City: The Movie. But my personal favorite is the winner of the "Best Movie With A Remake of Another, Much Better Film, Stuck In The Middle Of It" award, Jupiter Ascending.
As for the Netflix Original series and films arriving this month, there's a trailer highlighting the big titles on tap for this month. Check out the trailer, and then the list of all the properties arriving on Netflix to help beat the heat.
August 1
- Are We Done Yet?
- Boyka: Undisputed
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Groundhog Day
- Horns
- Jackie Brown
- Jupiter Ascending
- Now and Then
- Panic Room
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Something’s Gotta Give
- The Bank Job
- The House Bunny
- The Sinner: Julian
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
August 2
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
- Basketball or Nothing (Netflix Original)
- Dear White People: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
- Derry Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Otherhood (Netflix Film)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
August 4
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 (Netflix Original)
August 5
- Enter the Anime (Netflix Original)
- No Good Nick: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
August 6
- Screwball
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
August 8
- Dollar (Netflix Original)
- Jane The Virgin: Season 5
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- The Naked Director (Netflix Original)
- Wu Assassins (Netflix Original)
August 9
- Cable Girls: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- The Family (Netflix Original)
- GLOW: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- The InBESTigators (Netflix Family)
- iZombie: Season 5
- Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix Family)
- Sintonia (Netflix Original)
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (Netflix Family)
August 13
- Knightfall: Season 2
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix Original)
August 14
- The 100: Season 6
August 15
- Cannon Busters (Netflix Anime)
August 16
- 45 rpm (Netflix Original)
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)
- Better Than Us (Netflix Original)
- Diagnosis (Netflix Original)
- Frontera verde (Netflix Original)
- Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (Netflix Family)
- The Little Switzerland (Netflix Film)
- MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Selfless
- Sextuplets (Netflix Film)
- Super Monsters Back to School (Netflix Family)
- Victim Number 8 (Netflix Original)
August 17
- The Punisher (2004)
August 20
- Gangs of New York
- Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix Original)
August 21
- American Factory (Netflix Original)
- Hyperdrive (Netflix Original)
August 22
- Love Alarm (Netflix Original)
August 23
- El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix Original)
- HERO MASK: Part II (Netflix Anime)
- Rust Valley Restorers (Netflix Original)
August 27
- Million Pound Menu: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 (Netflix Family)
August 29
- Falling Inn Love (Netflix Film)
- Kardec (Netflix Film)
- Workin’ Moms: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
August 30
- The A List (Netflix Original)
- CAROLE & TUESDAY (Netflix Anime)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix Original)
- Droppin’ Cash: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- La Grande Classe (Netflix Film)
- Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Styling Hollywood (Netflix Original)
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis (Netflix Family)
- Un bandido honrado (Netflix Original)
August 31
- Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
August TBD
- Sacred Games: Season 2 (Netflix Original)