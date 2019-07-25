If it's the height of midsummer, then it's time to hide away from the humidity and what Netflix. For those who might be bored with the streaming services currently offerings (or already finished Blown Away), not to worry. Like the weather, Netflix functions on an "if you don't like it, wait a minute" schedule. July will see the retiring of old titles, while August brings in a whole slew of new movies and shows. So what’s coming to Netflix in August 2019?

Unlike most months, the first day of August won't bring in any Netflix originals to the slate. Instead, the beginning of the month is filled with perfectly cheesy movies for those late summer nights. All five Rocky films arrive at once on Netflix, along with Sex & The City: The Movie. But my personal favorite is the winner of the "Best Movie With A Remake of Another, Much Better Film, Stuck In The Middle Of It" award, Jupiter Ascending.

As for the Netflix Original series and films arriving this month, there's a trailer highlighting the big titles on tap for this month. Check out the trailer, and then the list of all the properties arriving on Netflix to help beat the heat.

Netflix on YouTube

August 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

August 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Basketball or Nothing (Netflix Original)

Dear White People: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

Derry Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Otherhood (Netflix Film)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

August 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 (Netflix Original)

August 5

Enter the Anime (Netflix Original)

No Good Nick: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

August 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

August 8

Dollar (Netflix Original)

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director (Netflix Original)

Wu Assassins (Netflix Original)

Netflix on YouTube

August 9

Cable Girls: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Family (Netflix Original)

GLOW: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The InBESTigators (Netflix Family)

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix Family)

Sintonia (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (Netflix Family)

August 13

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix Original)

August 14

The 100: Season 6

August 15

Cannon Busters (Netflix Anime)

Netflix on YouTube

August 16

45 rpm (Netflix Original)

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)

Better Than Us (Netflix Original)

Diagnosis (Netflix Original)

Frontera verde (Netflix Original)

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (Netflix Family)

The Little Switzerland (Netflix Film)

MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Selfless

Sextuplets (Netflix Film)

Super Monsters Back to School (Netflix Family)

Victim Number 8 (Netflix Original)

August 17

The Punisher (2004)

August 20

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix Original)

August 21

American Factory (Netflix Original)

Hyperdrive (Netflix Original)

August 22

Love Alarm (Netflix Original)

Netflix on YouTube

August 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix Original)

HERO MASK: Part II (Netflix Anime)

Rust Valley Restorers (Netflix Original)

August 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 (Netflix Family)

August 29

Falling Inn Love (Netflix Film)

Kardec (Netflix Film)

Workin’ Moms: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Netflix on YouTube

August 30

The A List (Netflix Original)

CAROLE & TUESDAY (Netflix Anime)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix Original)

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La Grande Classe (Netflix Film)

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Styling Hollywood (Netflix Original)

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis (Netflix Family)

Un bandido honrado (Netflix Original)

August 31

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

August TBD