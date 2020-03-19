Between stocking up on toilet paper, ordering Uber Eats three times a day, and forgetting to wash your hair again, staying indoors can be rough. Thankfully, Netflix is here to make social distancing a bit easier, with new shows and movies to watch while you’re stuck inside. So, say “so long” to rewatching the same three things over again, and get ready for what's coming to Netflix in April 2020.

There's a lot to get excited about: After much anticipation, Netflix is releasing the fourth installment of Money Heist, the second season of Hi Score Girl, and a new nature show called Absurd Planet, which looks like it'll help make you smile and appreciate the world a bit more. Also coming out, just in time for all of the cooking you’re doing at home, is Nadiya’s Time to Eat, which looks like a gift from the culinary gods. In the mood to laugh? The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show and Chris D'Elia: No Pain should help cure any blues you might have.

A ton of faves are also coming to the streaming service, including the beloved comedy series Community, and a variety of classic movies, including The Social Network, Django Unchained, The Hangover, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

So, cozy up with your live-in SO or, gear up to have a social distancing movie night with your pals. With plenty of new content, your “what am I going to watch” woes are about to be over.

Here's the full list:

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Original)

Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Community: Seasons 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon — Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl With All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Apr. 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Apr. 3

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)

La Casa de Papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

Apr. 4

Angel Has Fallen

Apr. 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Apr. 6

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

Apr. 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3

Apr. 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Apr. 10

Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)

LA Originals

La Vie Scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)

The Main Event (Netflix Family)

Tigertail (Netflix Film)

Apr. 14

Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Original)

Apr. 15

The Innocence Files (Netflix Original)

Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

Apr. 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Fauda: Season 3

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Jem and the Holograms

Apr. 17

Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood (La Terre et le Sang)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en los Huesos

Sergio (Netflix Film)

Too Hot to Handle

Apr. 18

The Green Hornet

Apr. 20

Cooked With Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

Apr. 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job (Netflix Original)

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic (Netflix Original)

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding (Netflix Original)

Apr. 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

Circus of Books

El Silencio del Pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film Family)

Win the Wilderness

Apr. 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3

Apr. 24

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

Apr. 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

Apr. 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Apr. 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Film)

Apr. 29

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

Summertime

