What's Coming To Netflix In April 2020? Your Watchlist Is Getting A Refresh
Between stocking up on toilet paper, ordering Uber Eats three times a day, and forgetting to wash your hair again, staying indoors can be rough. Thankfully, Netflix is here to make social distancing a bit easier, with new shows and movies to watch while you’re stuck inside. So, say “so long” to rewatching the same three things over again, and get ready for what's coming to Netflix in April 2020.
There's a lot to get excited about: After much anticipation, Netflix is releasing the fourth installment of Money Heist, the second season of Hi Score Girl, and a new nature show called Absurd Planet, which looks like it'll help make you smile and appreciate the world a bit more. Also coming out, just in time for all of the cooking you’re doing at home, is Nadiya’s Time to Eat, which looks like a gift from the culinary gods. In the mood to laugh? The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show and Chris D'Elia: No Pain should help cure any blues you might have.
A ton of faves are also coming to the streaming service, including the beloved comedy series Community, and a variety of classic movies, including The Social Network, Django Unchained, The Hangover, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.
So, cozy up with your live-in SO or, gear up to have a social distancing movie night with your pals. With plenty of new content, your “what am I going to watch” woes are about to be over.
Here's the full list:
April 1
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Original)
- Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
- Community: Seasons 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God's Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim's Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly's Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon — Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl With All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
Apr. 2
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Apr. 3
- Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)
- La Casa de Papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
- StarBeam
Apr. 4
- Angel Has Fallen
Apr. 5
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Apr. 6
- The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)
Apr. 7
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3
Apr. 9
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Apr. 10
- Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)
- LA Originals
- La Vie Scolaire
- Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
- The Main Event (Netflix Family)
- Tigertail (Netflix Film)
Apr. 14
- Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Original)
Apr. 15
- The Innocence Files (Netflix Original)
- Outer Banks (Netflix Original)
Apr. 16
- Despicable Me
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
- Fauda: Season 3
- Hail, Caesar!
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
- Jem and the Holograms
Apr. 17
- Betonrausch
- #blackAF
- Earth and Blood (La Terre et le Sang)
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
- Legado en los Huesos
- Sergio (Netflix Film)
- Too Hot to Handle
Apr. 18
- The Green Hornet
Apr. 20
- Cooked With Cannabis
- The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
- The Vatican Tapes
Apr. 21
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job (Netflix Original)
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic (Netflix Original)
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding (Netflix Original)
Apr. 22
- Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
- Circus of Books
- El Silencio del Pantano
- The Plagues of Breslau
- The Willoughbys (Netflix Film Family)
- Win the Wilderness
Apr. 23
- The House of Flowers : Season 3
Apr. 24
- After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Extraction
- Hello Ninja: Season 2
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
Apr. 25
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
Apr. 26
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Apr. 27
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever (Netflix Film)
Apr. 29
- A Secret Love
- Extracurricular
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
- Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
- Summertime
Apr. 30
- Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
- Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
- The Victims' Game