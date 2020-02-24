March is just around the corner and the beginning of the spring season of television with it. This time of year is one of the most densely populated on broadcast, cable, and streaming, as it begins the last few weeks of eligibility for the 2020 Emmys. The closing date this year to slide a show in under deadline is May 31, so fans should expect to see everyone rolling out their biggest potential contenders between now and then. The most significant player in the Emmys race year-to-year is HBO. So what's coming to HBO in March 2020? Some of the biggest titles will be hitting the small screen.

HBO is the only non-streaming service that currently puts out a "monthly arrivals" video package ahead of the upcoming premieres. The trend was started by Netflix and quickly picked up by both Hulu and Amazon, with Disney+ jumping aboard upon its launch in November of 2019.

HBO does have a streaming service on the way; HBO Max arrives in May of 2020. This decision to jump on the "monthly arrivals" train a few months ahead of time seems prudent. It's also helpful in the crowded spring landscape to remind viewers of the new movie titles and weekly series that will fill the space until House of the Dragon is ready in 2021 or 2022.

All theatrical releases are available starting at 6 a.m. ET, unless otherwise noted. TV series premieres and finales air in their usual time. slots.

Mar. 1

The Getaway

Hunter Killer

Johnny English Strikes Again

Mar. 7

Yesterday (8 p.m. ET)

Mar. 8

The Outsider, Season Finale

Mar. 9

The New Pope, Season Finale

McMillion$, Docuseries Finale

Mar. 14

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (8 p.m. ET)

Mar. 15

Westworld, Season 3 Premiere

Avenue 5, Season 1 Finale

Mar. 16

The Plot Against America, Series Premiere

My Brilliant Friend, Season 2 Premiere

Mar. 19

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

Mar. 21

X-Men Dark Phoenix (8 p.m. ET)

Mar. 22

Blinded by the Light

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Finale

Mar. 26

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America's Elections

Mar. 27

Todxs Nosotrxs, Series Premiere

Mar. 28