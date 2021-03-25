Disney+ has become one of the most significant streaming services in record time, achieving over 100 million subscribers in just 16 months. The streamer launched with a ton of classic series and movies that attracted audiences from the get-go. Now, it's sustaining that momentum with frequent new releases. So what's coming to Disney+ in April 2021? From new titles like The Falcon & The Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers to iconic shows from its back catalog like Liv & Maddie, there's new content arriving every month for fans to enjoy.

Disney+ once-a-week release schedule may force fans used to easy marathon viewing to wait a whole week between episodes. But it also works to the streaming service's advantage for months like April. With both Falcon and Ducks dropping a new episode every Friday, fans will be tuning in just as Disney+ releases a batch of new titles every week. And the nostalgia factor for several of these releases will be high.

For the Star Wars crowd, both the original Clone Wars and Ewoks will turn up this month. For Disney movie stans, both Night At The Museum movies will be on tap. And for longtime fans of the Disney Channel, all seasons of Liv & Maddie are on their way, including Season 4's "Cali Style" final installment.

Here's everything premiering on Disney+ for April of 2021:

Friday, April 2

Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season 1, Episode 10

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 2

The Big Year

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks (Season 1-2)

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Higglytown Heroes (Seasons 1-2)

The Island at the Top of the World

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (Season 1)

Secrets of the Zoo (Season 4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I & II

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

Third Man on the Mountain

Walk the Prank (Seasons 1-3)

Friday, April 9

Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season 1 Finale

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 3

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

Future-Worm!

Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (Season 1-2)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Friday, April 16

Big Shot: Series Premiere

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 4

Earth Moods: Volume I

Primal Survivor (Season 5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

Thursday, April 22

Secrets of the Whales

Friday, April 23

Big Shot: Episode 2

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Series Finale

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 5

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

Liv & Maddie (Season 1-4)

My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 3)

Friday, April 30