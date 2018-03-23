There's a lot going on in your life when you're approaching your college graduation. You're working on applying to dozens of jobs, handing over your roles in your school clubs, wrapping up all of the requirements you need for graduation, and spending as much time as humanly possible with your college crew. It's truly such an emotional time in your life. You're also saying goodbye to four years of your life. Throughout your college career, you've grown up, tried so many new things, and made some amazing college friends. It may make you tear up a bit thinking about what you'll miss about your college friends after you graduate. In just a few weeks, you'll be missing your college friends terribly, instead of hanging with them.

Trust me, I understand how stressful that is. How are you able to make time to see your friends with everything going on? It's next to impossible. But if you find you've got time in your schedule for a nap or a visit with friends, I highly encourage you to choose the second option. Sooner than you know, you and your friends could be living on two opposite sides of the country. There are just some things you're really going to miss — like these eight college memories.

1 Being Within Walking Distance Of Each Other Giphy Seriously, I know I took this for granted in all of my years here at my university. Back in my years at the dorm, I didn't stop to think just how cool and convenient it was that most of my friends lived a couple yards away from me. And even now, living off campus, most of my friends live so, so close, and we are truly blessed. I know it won't always be like that, which makes me feel sad AF.

2 Staying Up To Date On All Of The Juicy Details Giphy When you're living and working so close to all of your favorite people, you get the scoop on every moment of their lives. You're hearing about how they're annoyed with their SO, the essay they have due in three hours, and even the argument they had with their roommate that morning. Once you graduate, it'll probably be more difficult to catch up on those details on the regular. Soak them up now while you can.

3 Seeing Each Other Without Expecting It Giphy This has to be one of the things I'll miss most about college. It's the highlight of my day to be walking to class and accidentally run into one of my best friends. It's so unexpected that it becomes a moment of pure joy — it leaves you smiling as you head to your next class.

4 Doing Different Things In The Same Room Giphy It's the little things you'll miss most, like those hours when you and your friends worked on homework, ate so much pizza, and listened to music silently in the same room. It's a true test of friendship — are you comfortable doing absolutely nothing together? If so, you're in it for the long haul... but you'll definitely miss your regular hangs.

5 Understanding Each Other's Daily Lingo Giphy As you move on past college, your chatter might change. Whether you've picked up the jargon of your new job or the talk of a new town, communicating with your college besties might be different. You'll still talk so much when you have your Skype dates, of course.

6 Going To All Of The College Activities Together Giphy There's something you'll even miss about college — all of the free food and dope events. But even more, you'll miss the squad you made those memories with. You'll find tons of cool events to go to together after graduation, but it'll take a lot more planning (and cash, too).

7 Having A Late-Night Music Jam Sesh Together Giphy Sometimes, the cure to a bad day is blasting some throwback tunes and scream-singing into the night while jumping on the couch. You've been lucky enough to have your best friends around to do that over these four years. Don't forget to have one last jam sesh to say goodbye and bawl your eyes out.