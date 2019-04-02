It's been just over one year since the birth of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest child, Chicago, and they already have kid number four on the way. With the exciting news comes the usual set of questions: Is it a boy or a girl? When is he/she due? What will Kim and Kanye name their fourth baby? Fans know the answers to questions number one and two — a boy and Spring-ish — but question number three is still lingering. Kim teased one surprising option when she and her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney, visited Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and I suspect Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans will be like, "Oh. Wow." According to Kim, the one boy name she and Kanye have floated around is Rob, as in her brother, Robert Kardashian.

I guess I'm surprised for two reasons. Honestly, I just didn't realize she and Rob were tight like that. Two, I might have guessed Kanye West's preference would be to name his son after himself rather than another family member, but what do I know? Kim revealed that with her other three children, she usually chose the name a few days after they were born so she could "try" stuff out. Kim talked Kimmel through her process this time around.

"I was Googling Armenian boys’ names last night, and I couldn’t really find anything," she explained. "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob." According to her, the only Kardashian brother gave his approval if she and West wanted it. Kim added, "But, then it’s kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn’t really go, but I was really feeling that. And my brother approved it, so that’s like our one kind of name."

The reality TV icon revealed she usually takes a family poll so that the rest of the famous clan can weigh in. "We all weigh in. I definitely take a family survey but it’s usually after the baby is born. We’re trying to figure out what the baby looks like,” Kim said. “I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel like it really connects with the baby."

I get that. I did the same thing with my first puppy. (We were between the names Karen and Linda and she is so a Linda.)

Kourtney revealed her youngest son, Reign, went a full week without a name. According to her, she and Scott Disick would call him different things on different days to see what stuck. "One day, Reign, his name was Preston for one full day,” Kourt said. “I was like, ‘I know in my soul his name is Reign,’ and Scott didn’t believe me."

You can catch the name conversation in the video below around the 2:40 mark, but keep watching for how the extremely exposed family explains to their children what "fame" is. (Kimmel plays one video clip from KUWTK where Kim explains to her oldest daughter North that 'Mommy has so many talents I can't even begin to name them.')

