Khloé Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, April 12, at 4 a.m., TMZ reports. A source claimed to TMZ that Kardashian gave birth at a hospital outside of Cleveland, where she's been living with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, fans are curious: What will Khloe's baby's last name be?

Earlier this week, TMZ obtained surveillance footage of Thompson reportedly cheating on Kardashian at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C. back in October 2017. Video shows him getting very cozy with two women on a couch, motorboating and locking lips with them both. Khloé was three months pregnant at the time. Reports also suggest Thompson was seen out with a mystery woman at a New York bar this past weekend, and took her back to his hotel room at the end of the night. Elite Daily has reached out to both Thompson and Kardashian's teams for comment, but did not hear back by time of publication.

Since news broke of the alleged scandal, fans on Twitter are debating whether or not Kardashian should give her baby girl her own last name, as opposed to Thompson. Kardashian has yet to confirm the birth of her child, so there's no way to know what name (first or last) she decided on, but most fans really think she should go with Kardashian.