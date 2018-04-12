What Will Khloé Kardashian's Daughter's Last Name Be? Fans Are Super Curious
Khloé Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, April 12, at 4 a.m., TMZ reports. A source claimed to TMZ that Kardashian gave birth at a hospital outside of Cleveland, where she's been living with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, fans are curious: What will Khloe's baby's last name be?
Earlier this week, TMZ obtained surveillance footage of Thompson reportedly cheating on Kardashian at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C. back in October 2017. Video shows him getting very cozy with two women on a couch, motorboating and locking lips with them both. Khloé was three months pregnant at the time. Reports also suggest Thompson was seen out with a mystery woman at a New York bar this past weekend, and took her back to his hotel room at the end of the night. Elite Daily has reached out to both Thompson and Kardashian's teams for comment, but did not hear back by time of publication.
Since news broke of the alleged scandal, fans on Twitter are debating whether or not Kardashian should give her baby girl her own last name, as opposed to Thompson. Kardashian has yet to confirm the birth of her child, so there's no way to know what name (first or last) she decided on, but most fans really think she should go with Kardashian.
According to TMZ, the baby does not yet have a name. Thompson was reportedly in the delivery room (despite the rumors) in addition to mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and her long-time best friend, Malika Haqq.
The sex of the baby was revealed on the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, back in early March. Kardashian got the news from sister Kylie Jenner over the phone, and was seemingly disappointed, saying, "I don't feel like I'm having a girl."
This is Kardashian's first child, and Thompson's second. He shares a son, Prince Oliver, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, a lifestyle blogger. Prince was born in December 2016, and controversy over Prince's birth and when exactly Thompson began dating Kardashian has been a topic of conversation throughout their relationship, with many claiming Thompson cheated on Craig with Kardashian, while Craig was pregnant. He was first spotted with Kardashian in September 2016.
A source claimed to Us Weekly that after learning of Thompson's infidelity, Khloé was eager to leave Cleveland, but wasn't allowed to fly due to being so far along in her pregnancy.
"Khloe shipped everything to Cleveland," the source claimed. "She was fully moved in there. She was planning on raising the baby there full-time and making that her and her daughter's home. Now she just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland but she can't fly."
Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy in December 2017, via a heartfelt Instagram post.
Congrats, Khloé!
