Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner engaged? Are they already married? Ugh, honestly at this point your guess is as good as mine, because these two really know how to keep peeps wondering by dropping hints and teases but not providing any solid answers. While we don’t know what their status currently is, there are a few things we can surmise about the relationship, specifically what Travis Scott is like as a partner based on what we know about his zodiac sign.

Scott was born April 30 under the astrological sign of Taurus — which, if you know anything about this sign, you already realize this bodes well for his relationship with Jenner. Taureans, thanks to their ruling planet Venus, have huge, warm hearts that make them incredibly loving and supportive partners. Thanks to the grounded nature of this earth sign, they also know it's best to take things slow and steady (no matter how much we all want him to pop the damn question already!) because they recognize that lasting loves require a strong foundation. Considering how much of their lives together will be in the spotlight, having this solid and earned connection is the best defense a couple can have against outside forces and will undoubtedly be what carries them through the good times and the bad.

Here's what else we know about what Taureans like Scott are like as partners, based on their zodiac sign.

He’s extremely affectionate and sensual. kyliejenner on Instagram To Taurus, there is no better way to express how much you care than through touch. This is an extremely affectionate sign that wants to kiss and cuddle at any opportunity. You can expect this sign to hold your hand while you walk and pull you into their arms whenever you cross paths. When it comes to getting affectionate in the bedroom, brace yourself for a full-body sensual experience. This is a sign that like to take his time and really revel in foreplay, since skin-to-skin contact is what he craves most. While the sex may not be wild and boundary breaking, it will more than make up for that in intensity of connection and slowly building passion.

He wants to live the most luxurious life possible. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Taurus’ Venus-ruled side may make him the type to get swept up in emotion from time to time, they are also an earth sign who sees things from grounded and practical experience, particularly when it comes to finances. This is a sign that intends to live a luxurious life. They have a taste for the finer things and they intend to have them. This at times can make them come off as superficial and materialistic, but it’s important to remember that, under that all, they do still have a good heart. You just might have to remind them to remember that the best things in life really do come for free. So, it's all about balancing the material with the spiritual and emotional.