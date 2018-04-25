The last, but probably most important thing, is to turn the lens on yourself. Are you doing anything that could reasonably be making your partner jealous? Winter says the key here is to ask yourself how would you feel if the situation were reversed.

“Imagine yourself in the same situation as your partner," she says. "And imagine their friend is the female equivalent of your male friend; just as interesting, attractive, and connected to them as your friend is to you. How comfortable would you feel with this friendship?” From there, Winter says you will have a much clearer idea of what, if any, aspects of your behavior toward and around your friend needs to change to be respectful of your partner.

It’s important to note one last thing: All this advice applies to a partner who is situationally jealous and not innately so. If you are dealing with someone who is just jealous in general, that’s actually a red flag that you may want to pay close attention to. “Overt jealousy without a sound basis is a clear red flag that you're with an insecure and reactive person,” says Winter. “Anyone, anywhere too close to you is seen as a threat. Being with this kind of personality type means a lifetime of limiting your social circle to suit their comfort.” It’s one thing to soothe your partner’s specific worries, it’s another thing entirely to have to constantly navigate baseless bouts of jealousy that could potentially isolate you from your friends and family. If that starts to happen, then you've tipped over into toxic relationship territory.

