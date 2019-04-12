What Shows & Movies Will Be On Disney+? Get Ready For The New & The Old
Disney fans, prepare to live out your wildest childhood fantasies. Disney's new streaming service is officially launching in November 2019, and it will be loaded with all your old favorites and some exciting new content. So what shows and movies will be on Disney+? There's a lot to look forward to.
Launching officially on Nov. 12, Disney+ will cost subscribers $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year. Let me warn you, the service's programming list is not for the faint of heart. In addition to the best of the Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney libraries, Disney+ will include new live-action series, documentaries, unscripted series, live specials, recent releases, a range of Disney Channel originals, and legendary favorites like The Simpsons.
According to Deadline, here's the full list of what Disney+ will have to offer during its first two years.
Recent Releases:
Captain Marvel
Dumbo
Avengers: Endgame
Aladdin (live-action)
Toy Story 4
The Lion King (live-action)
Maleﬁcent: Mistress of Evil
Frozen 2
Star Wars: Episode IX
Live Action Series:
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
The Mandalorian
Diary of a Female President
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Loki
Untitled Cassian Andor Series
WandaVision
Forky Asks a Question
Animated Series & Shorts:
SparkShorts
Lamp Life
Monsters At work
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Marvel's What If...?
Documentaries, Unscripted Series & Specials
Encore!
Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series
Marvel's Hero Projects
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
Be Our Chef
Cinema Relics
Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2
Magic of Animal Kingdom
Marvel’s 616
(Re)Connect
Rogue Trip
Shop Class(working title)
Earthkeepers(working title)
Ink & Paint
Original Films
Lady & The Tramp (live-action)
Noelle
The Phineas and Ferb Movie (working title)
Stargirl
Timmy Failure
Togo
According to Deadline, by the end of its first year, Disney+ will include over 500 classic movies and 7,500 TV episodes. Here is some of the content you can expect to see when it launches (yes, only *some*).
Movies
101 Dalmatians
A Bug’s Life
A Goofy Movie
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Bambi
Bao
Big Hero 6
Born in China
Cars
Fantasia
Finding Dory
Finding Nemo
Free Solo
Frozen
Fun and Fancy Free
Hercules
High School Musical
Honey I Shrunk the Kids
Inside Out
Iron Man
Lady and the Tramp
Lilo & Stitch
Mary Poppins
Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Moana
Monsters University
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1
Ratatouille
Remember the Titans
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated series)
Steamboat Willie
The Good DinosaurThe Incredibles
The Little Mermaid
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Prince & The Pauper (1990)
The Princess Diaries
The Rocketeer
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)
The Sword in the Stone
The Three Caballeros
Thor: The Dark World
Toy Story
Tron (1982)
Up
Wall-E
Zootopia
TV Series
Amazing Planet
Andi Mack (Seasons 1-3)
Boy Meets World
Brain Games
Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
Dr. K’s Exotic Animals
Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet
Drain the OceanDuckTales (1987)
DuckTales (2016, Season 1)
Earth Live
Goof Troop
Great Migrations
Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things
Kim Possible
Malcolm in the Middle
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)
Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)
Mickey and the Roadster Racers (Seasons 1-2)
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Mickey Mouse Shorts
One Strange Rock
Raven’s Home
Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)
That’s So Raven
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The Simpsons
Unlikely Animal Friends
Wicked Tuna