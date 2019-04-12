Disney fans, prepare to live out your wildest childhood fantasies. Disney's new streaming service is officially launching in November 2019, and it will be loaded with all your old favorites and some exciting new content. So what shows and movies will be on Disney+? There's a lot to look forward to.

Launching officially on Nov. 12, Disney+ will cost subscribers $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year. Let me warn you, the service's programming list is not for the faint of heart. In addition to the best of the Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney libraries, Disney+ will include new live-action series, documentaries, unscripted series, live specials, recent releases, a range of Disney Channel originals, and legendary favorites like The Simpsons.

According to Deadline, here's the full list of what Disney+ will have to offer during its first two years.

Recent Releases:

Captain Marvel

Dumbo

Avengers: Endgame

Aladdin (live-action)

Toy Story 4

The Lion King (live-action)

Maleﬁcent: Mistress of Evil

Frozen 2

Star Wars: Episode IX

Live Action Series:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The Mandalorian

Diary of a Female President

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Loki

Untitled Cassian Andor Series

WandaVision

Forky Asks a Question

Animated Series & Shorts:

SparkShorts

Lamp Life

Monsters At work

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Marvel's What If...?

Documentaries, Unscripted Series & Specials

Encore!

Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series

Marvel's Hero Projects

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Be Our Chef

Cinema Relics

Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Magic of Animal Kingdom

Marvel’s 616

(Re)Connect

Rogue Trip

Shop Class(working title)

Earthkeepers(working title)

Ink & Paint

Original Films

Lady & The Tramp (live-action)

Noelle

The Phineas and Ferb Movie (working title)

Stargirl

Timmy Failure

Togo

According to Deadline, by the end of its first year, Disney+ will include over 500 classic movies and 7,500 TV episodes. Here is some of the content you can expect to see when it launches (yes, only *some*).

Movies

101 Dalmatians

A Bug’s Life

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Bambi

Bao

Big Hero 6

Born in China

Cars

Fantasia

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Free Solo

Frozen

Fun and Fancy Free

Hercules

High School Musical

Honey I Shrunk the Kids

Inside Out

Iron Man

Lady and the Tramp

Lilo & Stitch

Mary Poppins

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Moana

Monsters University

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1

Ratatouille

Remember the Titans

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated series)

Steamboat Willie

The Good DinosaurThe Incredibles

The Little Mermaid

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

The Princess Diaries

The Rocketeer

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)

The Sword in the Stone

The Three Caballeros

Thor: The Dark World

Toy Story

Tron (1982)

Up

Wall-E

Zootopia

TV Series

Amazing Planet

Andi Mack (Seasons 1-3)

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Dr. K’s Exotic Animals

Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet

Drain the OceanDuckTales (1987)

DuckTales (2016, Season 1)

Earth Live

Goof Troop

Great Migrations

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things

Kim Possible

Malcolm in the Middle

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)

Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (Seasons 1-2)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey Mouse Shorts

One Strange Rock

Raven’s Home

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

That’s So Raven

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The Simpsons

Unlikely Animal Friends

Wicked Tuna