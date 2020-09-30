Throughout the 20 seasons and nearly 15 years that Keeping Up With The Kardashians was on air, all of the KarJenner sisters changed a lot. Kylie Jenner, however, might have gone through the most transformations during the reality show, mainly because she went from a 10-year-old girl to a grown woman with a child of her own in that time. For fans, it's been fun to think about how far the family has come since 2007, and people are living for what Kylie Jenner looked like at the beginning of KUWTK vs. now.

It was announced via Kim Kardashian's Instagram on Sept. 8 that the hit reality TV series is ending in 2021 after it's 20th season. "It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kardashian wrote. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years."

Kylie was barely 10 when the show began, and she became a staple for the series as she got older. Cameras followed her as she navigated teenage years, through her adventures in love and entrepreneurship, and onto her journey of motherhood. Kylie has changed so much over the years, it's hard to know where to start. So let's start somewhere simple: How Kylie's looks have changed and matured over the years will wow even the biggest KUWTK fans.

Take a look below.

2007 & 2008:

Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images

Kylie's adorable freckles were front an center before she started wearing makeup. And she was always a trendsetter, even back in 2008. Check out her butterfly hair clip keeping her deep side part in place.

2009:

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In 2009, a then 12-year-old Kylie sported long, thick bangs and just started to wear black eyeliner, giving her that trademark edgy-middle-schooler look.

2010 & 2011:

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kylie's look was definitely starting to change as she became a teenager and began wearing more makeup, styling her hair in waves, and opting to smile without showing her teeth.

2012 & 2013:

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The makeup mogul was finding herself and trying out new styles, like dying the tips of her hair red.

2014:

Kevin Mazur/Billboard Awards 2014/WireImage/Getty Images

By 17, Kylie really embraced exploring different hairstyles. First off, she chopped her usually long locks into into a blunt lob and began changing up her hair color a lot. Fans never knew what to expect when she stepped out for public events.

Also around this time, Kylie's lips began to look visibly more plump, and fans began to speculate she was using fillers to achieve the look, but stopped short of confirming or denying it publicly at the time.

2015:

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

After months of speculation, Kylie opened up about her decision to get fillers and why she had tip toed around the truth about it for so long. During a May 2015 episode of KUWTK, she explained, "I have temporary lip filler, it's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything."

2016 & 2017:

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

By 19, Kylie was already showing off a much more sophisticated style, regularly rocking super glam gowns and blunt bob wigs on the red carpet.

2018:

Kylie's appearance, like any mom, changed quite a bit after she gave birth to Stormi Webster in 2018. When one fan commented that she "looks like the old Kylie" in an Instagram pic, Kylie said it was because she "got rid of" her lip fillers.

2019:

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie hit self-made-billionaire status by this point, and her confidence seemed to shine at an all-time high in photos. Not to mention, with pregnancy behind her, Kylie once again began using lip fillers.

2020:

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie has always tried new things with her makeup, but by 2020, she was embracing a more subtle and mature look featuring mostly neutral colors.

Seeing as how Kylie is only 23 and still has a ton of life ahead of her, she'll likely go through dozens more changes as the years go by, and fans can't wait to tag along on the ride.