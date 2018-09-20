Even if you and your partner have the best relationship in the world, openly discussing your sexual fantasies can sometimes be, well, awkward. Beyond the awkwardness, you may not even know what your sexual fantasies are. A new app called XConfessions is here to help you out with both of those issues. What is the XConfessions app, you ask? Allow me to explain.

XConfession is an app created by indie adult film maker Erika Lust. It's a game you can play with your partner to better understand each other's sexual fantasies.

Here's how it works. After downloading the app, you sign up by giving them your first name and email. Next, you have the option of connecting with your partner. If you don't want to connect with a partner, that's cool, too. The game also gives you an option to play solo.

Once you've done all that, it's time to let the games begin.

Basically, the game shows you a series of sexual fantasies and you can either swipe right or swipe left on them, the way you might use a dating app.

Swiping right means you're down to try.

Swiping left means you're not down.

The app presents you with different ideas like, "Let's record ourselves masturbating and watch the videos together," "Let's invite that hot power couple over for 'dinner,'" "Voulez vou-coucher avec moi, ce soir? Seduce me in French," and "PONY PLAY: If you don't know what this is, Google it."

If you're playing solo, use it as a chance to explore your own sexual fantasies. Now's your chance to find out what you're into... and what you're not.

If you're playing with your partner it's still, obviously, a chance to explore what turns you on, but there's also another element to it: you now get to see what fantasies you share with your partner. So, every time you and your partner both swipe right on a fantasy, you get a "match." All of the cards you match on appear in the "bank" you share as a couple on the app.

From there, you and your bae can have fun working through all of the fantasies in your bank!

For those of you who are worried the app might get in the hands of someone other than your partner, its creators reassure you that "the app is 100 percent secure and confidential." Moreover, the fantasies you swipe left on will never be seen by your partner. They'll also never see a card you swiped right on that they didn't.

Simply put, the only things you know your partner is interested in are the ones you're also interested in.

Oh, and breaking up isn't an issue, either. If you decide you don't want to be connected with your partner on the app, they make it easy to cut ties with them and connect to your new bae.

Pretty cool, if you ask me.

