Wilson Fisk has always been a man of expensive tastes, ever since he was first introduced in the first season of Daredevil. Though his classic white "Kingpin" suit from the comics didn't turn up until this season, he always dressed impeccably, his apartments are the height of modern fashion, and he has high-end furniture and decor, including his artwork. This season sees his collection from Season 1 restored, save one painting. What is the "Rabbit In The Snowstorm" in Daredevil? Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil Season 3 follow.

Fisk's artwork is played for a bit of a laugh throughout the series, these rather ludicrously named modern art painting of squares on squares or abstract lines. But nothing takes the cake like "Rabbit In A Snowstorm," a piece of artwork that got an entire episode named after it in the first season.

It was a present given to Fisk by his beloved Vanessa, a giant white square with vague black shadows. One could read many things into Fisk's love of the painting, but mostly he loves it because it was a gift from the only woman in his life he's ever loved.

And as the show continually reminds us, as Fisk's hotel penthouse sweet turns back into his lair, it is currently missing.

According to Fisk's minions, the painting was sold after he went to jail as was all of his collection. But while Fisk has been able to pull strings and get everything else back, the new owner of this one piece refuses to sell for any price. Fisk, naturally, decides a personal visit will do the trick.

The resulting scene is arguably the best in the entire Daredevil pantheon. Fisk goes to meet Mrs. Falb, played by the legendary Lesley Ann Warren. Fisk comes in with a sad dog oily story of how this painting is all about the woman he loves, how their love is wrapped up in it, how he must have it back.

Mrs. Falb is having none of it. It turns out this painting was stolen from her family in 1943 by the Nazis during their round up of the Jewish population. Not only did they take her family's worldly possessions, they murdered her father. Her mother starved trying to keep her seven children alive. She is the only survivor left.

This painting is her only connection to those who were taken from her, as she puts it "by the wolves." Having seen wolves with her own eyes as a child, she knows them when she sees them. Fisk is one, a would-be fascist dictator of New York City, a man who would slaughter and steal without question. Mrs. Falb names him for what he is. She does not care how much he would pay. Nor does she care for his excuse of "Vanessa would want your family to have it back" to make himself feel better in defeat. He will only have the family's painting over her dead body.

Sadly, when Bullseye learns his master failed to get the painting, he decides to take it upon himself to stop by Mrs. Falb's house. The blood on the frame answers any questions about the price paid.