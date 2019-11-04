What Happened With BTS' Jungkook's Car Accident? Here Are The Facts

BTS' Jungkook was involved in a minor car accident on Nov. 2. According to a BBC report, the 22-year-old allegedly hit a taxi while driving through the Hannam neighborhood in the Yongsan District of Seoul, South Korea. On Nov. 4, Big Hit Entertainment released an official statement regarding the crash stating Jungkook "admitted that he violated the road traffic act immediately after the accident." But what happened with BTS' Jungkook's car accident isn't nearly as dramatic as some reports may suggest.

In a statement to TV Report (via a translation by Soompi), Big Hit Entertainment clarified that Jungkook's accident was minor, that he took responsibility for the accident immediately, that he and the other party involved did not sustain any major injuries, and the accident was settled amicably.

"Jungkook was driving his car last week when he had a minor collision with another vehicle due to his own mistake. Both the victim and Jungkook did not sustain any major injuries," Big Hit said in their statement. "Jungkook admitted that he violated the road Traffic Act immediately after the accident. The scene of the accident was resolved and police questioning was completed according to the due process, and an amicable settlement was made with the victim afterwards. We once again apologize to the victim, and we also express apologies for causing concern to fans."

Big Hit said they cannot reveal exact details about the accident because the case is not closed yet.

While early reports about the accident claimed Jungkook had been booked and questioned at the Seoul Yongsan Police Station for violating the Road Traffic Act, according to Star News, the police clarified Jungkook had not been booked in connection with the accident.

"After the medical diagnosis is received or personal harm is confirmed, Jungkook will be booked and investigated. Currently there are no plans to summon Jungkook," a police source told Star News, according to a translation by Soompi. According to the report, police clarified the accident did not involve drunk driving. "Jungkook was found to not have driven under the influence of alcohol after taking a sobriety test," the source said. Elite Daily reached out to Big Hit Entertainment for confirmation of Star News' report and Soompi's translation but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Once word of the accident got out, ARMYs took to Twitter to express their love for Jungkook, as well as their relief that everyone involved in the accident was OK. Several fans even applauded the singer for taking responsibility for his actions. The hashtag #JungkookWeLoveYou even started trending worldwide.

