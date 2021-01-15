On Jan. 15, WandaVision debuted on Disney+ with two episodes back to back in one of the strangest entries into the streaming world to date. That's partly because the show comes from Marvel Studios, and it ties in with the movie giant's Avengers superhero series of films. But for those who need a refresher on what happened to Wanda and Vision in the Avengers movies, WandaVision may be a bit confusing. Luckily, if you're one of those people, you've come to the right place.

Warning: Spoilers for WandaVision Season 1, Episode 2 follow. WandaVision's opening episode started with a Dick Van Dyke Show-type credit sequence, as married couple Vision and Wanda made their way through the front door. But from the beginning, something was amiss. As they attempted to disguise themselves as normal humans, with Vision changing his face and Wanda trying not to do magic in front of houseguests, they couldn't recall the details of their lives. Wanda stated they're married, but they had no anniversary date, and no rings. There was a heart drawn on their calendar, but no one knew why. When it turned out it was because the Harts were coming to dinner, everyone was perplexed.

Even more damningly, when the Harts asked basic questions, Vision and Wanda froze. Where did they move from? They don't know. Why did they come to Westview? They don't know. By episode's end, Wanda and Vision made up some answers (and Wanda made up some rings). But then they posed as the camera rolled the credits, and there were commercial breaks for Stark Industries products. What was going on?

Marvel

Fans of the films will be just as confused as Wanda and Vision. After all, they never got married in Avengers — they barely had time for a relationship. They fell in love during Avengers: Age of Ultron, but then were separated during Captain America: Civil War. Since then, they had stolen moments, but before they could decide to come out to the world with their relationship, Thanos attacked. And he wanted the Mind Stone struck in Vision's head.

He got it, too, killing Vision instantly. More importantly, he killed Vision separately from those erased by the Snap. When the Hulk undid the Snap at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Vision didn't come back. At the end of the film, Wanda was alone, grieving a relationship that never got to have the time it should.

So, where did Wanda and Vision come from? How did they get wherever they are now? Is this a simulation that's brought them back together? Is it a parallel universe in which Vision didn't die? Wanda clearly knows something, since she rewinds the end of Episode 2 to remove the man who came out of the sewer. But what exactly is controlling all of this remains to be seen.

New episodes of WandaVision come out on Fridays on Disney+.