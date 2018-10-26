Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was initially written with the idea it would air on the CW, as a companion show to Riverdale. But when it came time to make the deal, Netflix swooped in. Instead of just being a "first-run rights" partner for everywhere outside the United States, the streaming service proposed making it a sole Netflix production, promising an automatic Season 2 to sweeten the deal. This means Season 1 planted mysteries which were then left unsolved, such as what happened to Sabrina's parents, Edward and Diana Spellman. Warning: Spoilers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 1 follow.

From the beginning, things don't add up quiet when it comes to the story of Sabrina's parents. Her aunts insist it was perfectly fine for Edward to marry the mortal girl Diana and have a half-witch child. Father Blackwood tells her Edward was given a special dispensation. It was all above board.

But in the early scenes, when an unnamed spirit takes possession of Mary Wardwell, there's apparently another narrative. She refers to Edward as a bastard and Diana as "a mortal sow." It seems everyone was not thrilled by Edward's decision, and some witches and warlocks harbor bigoted views against humankind and intermarriage.

This attitude only deepens when Sabrina meets the Weird Sisters, who refer to her as a half-breed and sneer a half-human does not belong at the Academy for Unseen Arts. They also suggest perhaps her parents' death wasn't an accident.

But when Sabrina tries to dig deeper, she runs into a wall of adults who don't want to question the past. Both of her aunts, Zelda and Hildegard, are adamant it was a plane crash, one with no magical meddling involved. Father Blackwood, who was her father's best friend when he was alive, insists there was an inquiry made into their deaths to put to rest precisely these concerns, and it found nothing.

And yet, all is not what it seems. For one thing, throughout the season, it comes out Edward was big into the reform movement, opening up witch society to humans, and making intermarriage legal. For another, Blackwood seems to have gained quite a great deal of power when Edward died, and his first act was to roll back all these reforms upon his rise to power.

Also, Edward apparently had to promise his first born child to the Dark Lord as a condition of his marriage, unbeknownst to his wife. Meanwhile, his wife had Sabrina baptists in a Christian church, unbeknownst to her husband. Communication was apparently not great.

What Hilda, Zelda, and the rest of those looking after Sabrina do not realize is she has visions of her parents. She sees them the night of her 16th birthday, telling her to run instead of signing the Book of the Beast. But just as importantly, she has a vision of the night her father promised her to the Dark Lord. There were two babies on the altar, and the second one had cloven feet.

What exactly all these signs mean will hopefully come to light in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2. Fans cannot wait for more episodes.