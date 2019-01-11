He's not always on the battlefield alongside superheroes, but Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is still an integral part of the Marvel universe. In a potentially life-saving move, the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent managed to seemingly summon the mysterious Captain Marvel before disintegrating at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Before we learn about Fury's fate in Avengers: Endgame, we'll see his younger self in March's Captain Marvel. Besides providing context to the relationship between Fury and the titular hero, the film may finally reveal what happened to Nick Fury's eye. Any chance we can fast forward to March ASAP?

The first trailer for Captain Marvel, taking place in the year 1995, has already featured a younger Fury prominently after digitally de-aging Jackson for the film. The movie will hopefully answer the big question of why Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) has seemingly been off the grid since the '90s and why Fury contacted her in Infinity War after Thanos (Josh Brolin) activated the Infinity Gauntlet's power and began wiping out half of the earth's population. While the trailer hints that Fury finds Carol after she develops powers and has questions about her new role, Jackson revealed to POPSUGAR that the agent is basically stuck at a desk at S.H.I.E.L.D. when Captain Marvel begins. As viewers, we know that he's destined for so much more.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Following Fury's trailer appearance with both eyes intact, Jackson also teased that fans will learn the story behind the character's famous eye patch. He told POPSUGAR:

I guess you'll see the origin of what happened to his eye. Possibly. You'll find out that he does have family that's referenced in another way. There are things we talk about, there's back story we haven't talked about before, where he's from, what he's done. There's an element, there are times when he actually humanly reacts to things with fear and awe, instead of the stone face that he normally has.

Before keeping an ever-growing roster of superheroes in line, it sounds like Fury's inexperience at the time allows him to be far more open with Carol in Captain Marvel. Just as Steve Rogers was a Brooklyn weakling before joining the Super Soldier program, Fury was clearly a more emotional mentor back in the day. Does something at the end of Captain Marvel force him to close off and become the more cantankerous Fury seen in other Marvel movies?

"[He's] not as cynical just yet," Jackson told POPSUGAR. "Things are changing, the world is changing for him, how he views it in terms of who we are in respect to the rest of the galaxy."

Well, if you suddenly lost vision in one eye or have a sudden reason to wear an eye patch, I would definitely understand becoming more sarcastic. Here's hoping that Fury hasn't avoided Carol Danvers all this time just because she was responsible for the eye mishaps. If he reappears, can we also expect a meta joke in Endgame involving Captain Marvel's thoughts on his eye patch?

Captain Marvel is in theaters on March 8, 2019. Avengers: Endgame is in theaters on April 26, 2019.