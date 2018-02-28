Jessica Jones has a small coterie of those she trusts around her. When we first meet her in Season 1 it seems like the only one is Trish, her adopted sister. But we soon find out there's a second person she trusts... well, sort of. Jeryn "Jeri" Hogarth, is the lawyer who throws Jessica work, and probably her best client in terms of steady jobs and funding. But what happened to Jeri Hogarth in Jessica Jones Season 1, and can we expect her to still be one of Jessica's clients come the new season.

Fans should note though "Jeri" is played by Carrie-Ann Moss in the MCU Netflix show, in the comics, Jeryn was a man, and part of the connective tissue holding The Defenders together. He was friends with Wendell Rand, Danny Rand's late father, for instance. He also works as a lawyer for the Heroes For Hire (which included Luke Cage).

The MCU decided to put the character as a mainstay in the Jessica Jones series, as part of the firm Hogarth, Chao, and Benowitz, but even before The Defenders, the character was already crossing over to Daredevil, first to poach Foggy's girlfriend and then Foggy himself from Nelson & Murdock. The series also kept the connection to the Rand family, crossing her over to Iron Fist, though Hogarth was not equal to Wendell, working as an intern at Rand Enterprises, who Danny Rand looked up to.

Netflix

Gender swapping Jeryn to Jeri also gave the MCU their first openly lesbian character. But just because they changed Jeri's gender doesn't mean they changed the personality of the character at all. In the comics, Jeryn is unfaithful to his wife, uninterested in their marriage, and unable to tear himself away from work even on the fancy expensive vacations they go on.

In Jessica Jones Season 1, we learn Jeri has all the same faults. Her wife, Wendy Ross-Hogarth discovers Jeri is cheating with her secretary Pam. Their divorce is loud and embarrassing, with Wendy refusing to sign the papers.

Despite this side story, Hogarth finds herself not only hiring Jessica to do dirty work, but Jessica hiring her back, to represent Hope Shlottman, who Kilgrave used his mind control to force her to murder her parents. Jessica is hoping by being able to prove Kilgrave's mind control powers in court, and get Hope found innocent, she could take down the Purple Man menace.

Netflix

Hogarth tells Hope to go on Trish Talk and tell the world about Kilgrave, alerting him to the trap, as well as making him angry. It did do what Hogarth wanted though, which was draw out more of Kilgrave's victim, but then suddenly she found her office full of people begging for help, which is not Hogarth's style of lawyering at all. (She's not Matt Murdock.)

Hogarth also was responsible for making sure Hope got an abortion when they realize she's pregnant with Kilgrave's baby. She's the one responsible for getting the fetus remains to a lab to see if the mind control gene somehow can be passed on.

But the divorce brewed until Wendy arrived with evidence of what a dirty underhanded lawyer Hogarth has been all these years, as a form of blackmail. This gave Kilgrave an opening to get into Hogarth's head, and he took it, using Jeri to get himself to a hospital after being injured.

Netflix

In exchange, Kilgrave promised to mind control Wendy into signing the divorce papers and dropping the blackmail demands. But instead, when they arrived, Kilgrave ordered Wendy to kill her about to be ex-wife slowly, via a thousand cuts. When Pam turned up and found there was no way to stop Wendy from her task, she wound up killing her to save Jeri's life.

Was Jeri grateful? Not really. In possibly the worst timed break up ever, Pam realizes what a monster Jeri is, and in retaliation, Hogarth states Pam killed Wendy completely of her own accord, getting her now ex-secretary and ex-girlfriend sent to prison.

The last we saw of Jeri, she was getting Jessica freed from jail and the charges dropped after killing off Kilgrave, to the relief of many. But with such scandals behind her, can Jeri maintain her position at Hogarth, Chao, and Benowitz long?

We'll find out when Jessica Jones Season 2 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, March 8, 2018.