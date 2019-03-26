Ever since 2016, time seems to change speed with alarming regularity. Things that happened yesterday feel like they were last year. Things that happened two years ago feel like yesterday. Game of Thrones Season 7 might as well have aired in the summer 2007, not 2017. Does anyone remember what went down? What happened to Daenerys in Game Of Thrones Season 7? Let's run down the events for the would-be Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar, and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, The Unburned, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons, etc.

Daenerys Targaryen was born at Dragonstone, hours before the fall of her family. She grew up a refugee in Essos, raised by her emotionally unstable brother, Viserys. When fans first meet her, she's being sold to the Dothraki to marry Khal Drogo, whom Viserys believes will give him an army to take back the throne. Instead, Dany proves herself the heir to the Targaryen birthright when she walks through Drogo's funeral pyre and lives, giving birth to three dragons: Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion.

She spends the next five seasons growing in power as her dragons mature, traveling Essos, ruling the kingdom of Meereen, and gathering followers. At the end of Season 6, she takes her Unsullied army, the entire Dothraki people, and her dragons, and heads home.

HBO

Upon her return to the strange land she's dreamed of as home, Daenerys puts out a missive commanding all those ruling the Seven Kingdoms to bend the knee. Her letters brings a visitor: Jon Snow, King in the North. He doesn't come to bend the knee, but to tell her the fight she has anticipated, to take back the Iron Throne, is a distraction. The real war is with the Night King and the Army of the Dead.

Snow's belief is powerful enough that Dany is intrigued. She allows him to mine dragonglass, only to learn there are drawings of the Night King dating back centuries in those caves. Maybe Snow's not as insane as he sounds. He also can pet her dragons, something no man has ever done.

Daenerys still fights for the Iron Throne, taking defeats in the Dornish seas and Casterly Rock, and a win on the fields of the Reach. However, Jon slowly turns her to his cause, especially once she flies to rescue him beyond the Wall. She finds herself facing down the Night King's army, losing Viserion in the process.

HBO

Jon bends the knee, but Daenerys is already determined to face the Night King again and kill him. Their emotional bond reached critical mass after convincing the Lannisters to join the cause, and they sleep together on the way to Winterfell.

However, what Daenerys doesn't know yet is Jon Snow is secretly a Targaryen, the son of her brother Rhaegar, and competition to her claim for the Iron Throne. She also doesn't know the Night King resurrected Viserion as a wight, and now rides him.

What will happen when she learns the truth about her new lover? How badly will it shake her to see Viserion as an ice dragon? Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET.