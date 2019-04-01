The finale of Game of Thrones Season 7 premiered on August 27, 2017. It will have been one year, seven months, two weeks, and three days since that date when Game of Thrones Season 8 arrives. There will have been tons of life lived in that interval, including births, deaths, and marriages. It's a long time to keep a reminder of what happened last time fans saw these characters, both the good ones and the slightly insane ones. For instance, what happened to Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones Season 7? It's a perfect time to run down everything that's happened to the character.

Cersei is the eldest Lannister of her generation by only a couple of minutes, twin to Jaime. When fans meet her at the beginning of the series, she's married to the King of Westeros, Robert Baratheon, in an arranged, loveless union. Her heart belongs to her twin, who is the birth father of her three children, Joffrey, Myrcella, and Tommen. When Ned Stark threatens to expose her, she has her husband drugged and killed, and Ned beheaded.

Once a widow, Cersei spend the next five seasons scheming to keep control of Westeros, even as each of her children die. After finding herself imprisoned by the High Sparrow, she murders him and most of the Westerosi high born as revenge and takes the Iron Throne.

HBO

When Season 7 commences, Cersei is riding high. Her ally, Euron Greyjoy takes out a significant section of Daenerys' fleet before it can land in Dorne, giving her the Sand Snakes as prisoners, to revenge for Myrcella's death. She's openly sleeping with Jaime and gets pregnant by him again. In the battle for Casterly Rock, she hands the Targaryen Army a significant defeat. Daenerys takes a victory at the Reach, but the riches of Highgarden make it safely to King's Landing, allowing Cersei to pay off her debts to the Iron Bank.

However, she's taken aback when Jon Snow and Daenerys call a truce and attempt to convince her there's a new threat from beyond the Wall they must band together and fight. Upon seeing the wight the Hound brought back, she's momentarily convinced to agree, but quickly changes her mind.

HBO

In her view, the Night King can kill the Starks and Targaryens and have the North; she'll rule the South just fine. If they win, the Golden Company she's hiring will take care of what the Night King fails to kill.

Horrified by his sister's callousness, not to mention short-sighted stupidity, Jaime finally wises up to how she manipulates him. He leaves King's Landing to go North to fight on the side of the living. As Season 8 begins, she, her unborn baby, and her little parcel of yes men wait in King's Landing to hear the outcome of the fight.

Either way, Cersei has a battle coming to her in King's Landing. Though whether it's facing down Daenerys for the Iron Throne or the Night King for the last of humanity remains to be seen when Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14.