What Happened At Port Authority? An Explosion Was Reported

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, an explosion was reported near Port Authority in the center of New York City. Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion happened by 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, according to The New York Times, near the tunnel that connects the Port Authority with Times Square subway stations. The Port Authority bus station was evacuated, and multiple subway lines — the 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, N, Q, R, W, and 7 — are bypassing 42nd Street on Monday morning.

According to the New York Post, a suspected bomber (identity unknown at this point) had wires attached to him as well as a device that could have been a pipe bomb and battery pack. A device on the person partially detonated in a passageway. Two people were in custody, per The New York Times, including the person with the possible device. A senior emergency official told the Times that one person — the alleged assailant — was seriously injured by the explosion. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) wrote on Twitter that there were a total of four injuries on the scene at Port Authority and that "all injuries are non-life-threatening."

The New York Police Department said in a tweet after 7:30 a.m. that they were "responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave." They added that the "A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time."

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. — (@nypdnews) #

In a follow-up tweet around 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning, the New York Police Department (NYPD) wrote, "One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations."

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. — (@nypdnews) #

Eric Phillips, press secretary for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, said on Twitter that the mayor was heading to the scene and that de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will be briefing the public at 42nd and 8th. Phillips added that while it's still a "very active crime scene," the NYPD are on high alert for "related activity at Port & on subway system — NONE reported so far."

Mayor and Governor briefing public shortly at 42nd & 8th Ave. https://t.co/Oj7aT8S9Pl — (@ericfphillips) #

