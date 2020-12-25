Post-credit scenes aren't just a Marvel thing anymore. In the middle of Wonder Woman 1984's credits, a brief moment reintroduces a familiar face and provides some insight into an important new DC character. So, what does the Wonder Woman 1984 mid-credit scene mean? Here's your official breakdown.

Warning: Spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984 follow. The stinger opens in a nondescript marketplace, where a mysterious, dark-haired woman stops a pole from falling on several people. When a woman steps forward to thank her for saving her baby, the woman turns around, and she's not Gal Gadot's Diana Prince. Instead, she's played by Lynda Carter, who portrayed the character from 1975 to 1979 in the Wonder Woman TV show.

"I've been doing this a long time," she says with a knowing smile.

But Carter isn't playing an alternate version of Diana. Instead, she introduces herself as Asteria, adding that the name is "from my culture." Fans familiar with Wonder Woman will remember Asteria is a long-lost Amazon who, fans learned in 1984, has been on Earth since the dawn of time.

During the movie, the character's important backstory was revealed when Steve asked Diana about the origins of her Golden Eagle armor. She explained that it belonged to the Amazons' "greatest warrior," and that when her mother freed them from human slavery in ancient times, Asteria stayed back to hold off the men and allow her sisters to escape to the island of Themyscira.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To help Asteria survive, the other Amazons gave all of their armor to make a suit strong enough to take on "the whole world."

The character was first referenced in an opening flashback to Diana's childhood, in which she learned a valuable lesson about being truthful when she cheated in an attempt to win the annual Amazon Games tournament held in Asteria's honor.

"[Asteria] did not become a legend out of hate," Diana's mother Hippolyta explained, pointing to a golden statue of the warrior on Themyscira. "She did it through true acts of bravery, like patience, intelligence, and the courage to face the truth."

Diana later told Steve that she searched for the other Amazon after joining human society, but could only find her armor. However, this mid-credit scene confirms Asteria has been on Earth doing good deeds this entire time, and it includes a nod to Carter's unforgettable Wonder Woman in the process. As for what this means for future Wonder Woman films, that remains to be seen. Here's hoping that Asteria joins the DCEU again soon.

Wonder Woman 1984 is on HBO Max now.