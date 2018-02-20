Female ejaculation, commonly referred to as "squirting," is one of those sex happenings that not everyone can experience. It's not someone's fault if they can't squirt, and it's not their partner's fault either. Both squirting and not squirting are totally normal. Experts have not been able to decipher why some people can and others can't, but when it comes to what squirting feels like, there are a few things those who've experienced it can agree on.
It's important to remember that when, people with vaginas squirt, the fluid is coming from the Skene glands and projecting out of the urethra, not the vagina. Dr. Lauren Streicher, an Associate Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Feinberg School of Medicine told Elite Daily that medical experts aren't 100 percent positive as to whether or not the fluid is really urine, or just urine mixed with Skene glands secretions, but as it does come from the bladder, it is definitely a urine-related fluid.
“Some women do ejaculate fluid from the Skene glands, and there are some women that also lose urine when they hit an orgasm,” says Dr. Streicher. “It’s virtually impossible for a woman to know the difference when it’s happening to her, because in any case, it’s going to be wet, and it’s going to come at the time of orgasm.”
She also says there's no science to prove that people who squirt have better orgasms than people who don't. A normal orgasm can be just as good as an orgasm accompanied by fluid. As for what it actually feels like to squirt... take it from Redditors who claim to have actually experienced it themselves.
According to this person, it's a progressive buildup that results in big-time relief.
Remember, you can still have a great orgasm without squirting! Don't let a lack of squirt convince you that you're not having great sex. Any sex that is consensual, communicative, and fun for both parties is great sex, squirt or no squirt.
