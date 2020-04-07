Tiger King, the newest documentary hit series from Netflix, is a strange story. From the titular Tiger King Joe Exotic to his nemesis Carole Baskin, there's a "truth is weirder than fiction" element that makes the viewer need to keep watching. Even better, when the series ends, fans find themselves coming away with just as many questions as answers. Who set the 2015 fire? What is the truth behind Baskin and Joe Exotic's feud? Why did Shaq show up? The NBA legend's cameo is no odder than anything else. But what does Shaq think of Tiger King?

Most of those who wound up in the Netflix documentary are less than pleased with the edits they got. Doc Antle has been openly critical of the documentary portrayal of both himself and Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage. Carole Baskin wants nothing to do with the series' rumored forthcoming bonus episode.

But Shaq isn't upset about being in the documentary. He admits the first time he visited Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, he had no idea what to expect.

Speaking on the latest episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the NBA star says he just loved tigers. One day, on a road trip from Dallas to play in Oklahoma City, he and the crew saw a sign from the bus, and decided to make a detour.

According to CNN, Shaq said:

On the way, we see a sign that says 'Tiger Sanctuary.' So we go in there, and it's a beautiful place and the character that was there was Exotic Joe.

As seen in the documentary, Shaq took pictures with the tigers. He also says he donated to the sanctuary to help keep the animals fed and healthy.

We went back a couple of times. Then we go back another time, and we found out that he's involved with all the stuff and then, actually, I stopped going. I had no idea all that stuff was going on.

He's not worried his fans will be disappointed with him for visiting Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. He says he barely knew Maldonado-Passage, other than as a personality who ran the place. As far as he's concerned, his reputation precedes him.

People that know me, they know I'm righteous. I don't harm tigers. I love tigers. I love white tigers. Do I put donations to these zoos to help these tigers out? I do it all the time.

A bonus episode of Tiger King is rumored to arrive on Netflix soon.