Long before Larsa Pippen was making headlines for her decade-long friendship with the Kardashian sisters, she was married to Scottie Pippen, one of the most famous NBA players of the '90s. But it's not just her personal life and relationships that Larsa is known for. Over the past few months, as new details about her deteriorating friendships with Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian come to light, many people have also wondered: "What Does Larsa Pippen do?" And the answers might surprise you.

Larsa married Scottie in 1997, and had four kids together: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. Larsa filed for divorce in November 2018, but during their time together, she was thrust into the spotlight and, while there's no exact info on how she became friends with the Kardashian family, Larsa started showing up in a lot of episodes of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami in 2009, making her a recognizable member of Kourt and Kim's inner circle.

In 2011, Larsa continued her reality TV career when she became a cast member on the first season of Real Housewives of Miami, and she really started to make a name for herself.

Now, it seems like Larsa is focused on her career as a social media influencer and entrepreneur. In her adventures as an influencer, Larsa works with popular brands including Oh Polly and Pretty Little Thing, by posting sponsored photos on her Instagram modeling their clothing.

When it comes to her work as an entrepreneur, Larsa not only owns a luxury jewelry brand, Larsa Marie, but is also the owner of Larsa Pippen Fitness, which she is extremely passionate about. According to the mission statement on Larsa's fitness website, her goal is to "share the fitness and strengthening routines and methods I have learned and employed that the busiest of you can do at home."

Larsa's company also focuses on nutrition. "What has also been critical to my regimen of all-around health, is an approach to nutrition that is every bit as important as physical exercise to overall health and fitness," her website explains. "I will share with you my daily dietary routines that I have seen to be successful."

Larsa juggles modeling for cover shoots, like Maxim France's September issue, while dedicating much of her time to her entrepreneurial endeavors, not to mention her work as a dedicated mother of four. It's safe to say Larsa has a full plate, but she seems to be enjoying it all, which is great news seeing as how she won't be filming KUWTK anymore, leaving even more time on her hands to focus on her other businesses.