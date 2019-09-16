Happy Monday, everyone. Here's some ironic news to start off your week. At this point, nearly everyone is familiar with controversial talk show host Tomi Lahren, but it looks like someone very close to her has decided to also enter the cutthroat world of politics — namely, her fiancé. So, what does Brandon Fricke do? He's running for Congress.

On Sept. 9, Brandon Fricke released a campaign video announcing his Congressional run for California's 33rd District. He will be running as an Independent. He's facing off against current Rep. Ted Lieu, a member of the Democratic party. California's 33rd District represents cities including Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Malibu, and others in Los Angeles County. In the video, Fricke openly called out Lieu's criticism of President Donald Trump, and implied that the representative isn't focusing on the problems currently facing Southern California. "While our problems get worse by the day, our current representative is busy writing his next tweet," Fricke said in the video. Elite Daily reached out to Lieu's team for comment on Fricke's remarks, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Even though Fricke's campaign video didn't hold back, it might surprise some people that the Congress hopeful doesn't have prior experience in politics. According to his LinkedIn, Fricke works as an NFL Contract Advisor. From 2015 up until March 2019, he was the assistant director of football operations at Vanguard Sports Group, LLC. He has also worked in marketing for other athletic organizations.

Well, needless to say, both Fricke and fiancé Tomi Lahren have quite an eventful few months ahead. Not only will Fricke be busy organizing his campaign, but he also has a few wedding plans to hash out with Lahren. On June 30, Lahren shared news of her and Fricke's engagement by posting three photos on Instagram flaunting her new ring. The photos show Lahren and Fricke posing in front of the New York skyline, and the television host captioned the Instagram post with a message that nods to her previous television segment. "I love you more and those are my Final Thoughts and you are my forever. 6/29/19 #Iloveyou#teamTomi#foreverandalways," Lahren wrote.

According to People, Lahren and Fricke have been together since June 2018. How did it all start? Well, Fricke literally slid into Lahren's DM's on Instagram in March 2017 and told her to "stay strong" after she was severely criticized by Glenn Beck, CEO of Lahren's previous workplace, TheBlaze. Fricke shared an Instagram post on March 20, 2019. A part of the Instagram caption read,

Outside of @tomilahren I think maybe five people might know that two years ago I sent her a DM on the 20th of March saying 'stay strong, stay true to yourself, and don’t apologize for your views.'

Later on in the caption, he wrote:

You can see I also invited her to dinner in LA if she was ever here haha... she never saw it/never responded and while I like to give her crap that she didn’t respond to me I think it’s an important lesson that life doesn’t happen on social media... I was fortunate enough to meet her in person 9 months later and I made the most out of that chance opportunity.

Lahren and Fricke clearly have a lot to celebrate at the moment, but I have a feeling that their days are about to become a lot busier. Well, at least they have each other.