What Do TXT's "Way Home" Lyrics Mean In English? They'll Make MOAs Feel So Loved
TXT's third EP, Minisode1: Blue Hour, was one of the best K-Pop releases of 2020 because it perfectly captured everyone's thoughts on the pandemic. From feeling lonely quarantining at home to wishing the world would just go back to normal already, the group covered just about everything in their songs. The record's final track "Way Home" is especially raw because it talks about TXT feeling sad without their fans since they haven't seen each other in person in so long. MOAs, if you're feeling the same way, you need to read what TXT's "Way Home" lyrics mean in English because they make an important promise.
"Way Home" is different than TXT's other songs because it has a more somber tone. The slow, R&B-inspired beat matches the song's message about feeling lonely and adjusting to a new normal. The guys use the metaphor of their walk home from school to reflect the new journey they're on. Since the coronavirus pandemic caused them to cancel their in-person events, TXT may be singing about how much their life has changed in so little time.
"The song is about a belief that regardless of uncertainties we may feel, we will still be together as long as we remember one another," YEONJUN explained during an October 2020 interview with Teen Vogue.
Although there is so much uncertainty in the world right now, TXT tells fans one thing that will remain unchanged is their bond with fans. This theme can be heard during the final chorus. "I make a wish upon the sky/ That we could remember each other forever/ Until we can call each other's names/ We run together forever," TXT sings.
See TXT's "Way Home" lyrics in English below.
Verse 1: TAEHYUN & BEOMGYU
I'm scared, it’s so weird
Something different from daytime
Looking back, an empty school
This unfamiliar scenery in the sunset
Pre-Chorus: SOOBIN, YEONJUN, & TAEHYUN
Woah oh oh
A long shadow next to me
Woah oh oh
I'm not used to it, alone
Woah oh oh
Even the empty crossroads seem like a mirage for some reason
Chorus: TXT
Suddenly a chilly wind is blowing
In my ear, I can hear our song
I press the pedal again to the end of the hill
I run run to the evening sunset
This night where not a single starlight can be found
The paths we came from arе all lonely and regretful
Prеss harder, with all your energy
So that no monsters can chase us anymore
Oh ah na na na
Oh ah na na na
Oh ah na run run
Verse 2: TAEHYUN & SOOBIN
At the end of the uphill road
Is the start of the downhill road
When I look back, neither a crossroad
Nor anything can be seen
Pre-Chorus: YEONJUN & HUENINGKAI
I press the pedal again
I go down the long downhill slope
This wind that grew stronger is whooshing by
The scenery is moving by fast
Chorus: TXT
Secrets that can't be spoken and the worries that are left behind
And the empty spot without you is swept away by the wind
Suddenly, our names are called
In my ear, I can hear our song
Instead of closing my eyes, being scared
I call you, run run
This night where not a single starlight can be found
The paths we came from are all lonely and regretful
Press harder, with all your energy
So that no monsters can chase us anymore
Oh ah na na na
Oh ah na na na
Oh ah na run run
Oh ah na na na
Oh ah na na na
Oh ah na run run
Bridge: YEONJUN & HUENINGKAI
Look up at the night sky where the darkness is thick
Our path is long and there’s not a single star to brighten it up
But when I call your name the sleeping star will soon wake
Then, shine brighter for me
Chorus: TXT
This night where not a single starlight can be found
The paths we came from are all lonely and regretful
Press harder, with all your energy
So that no monsters can chase us anymore
I make a wish upon the sky
That we could remember each other forever
Until we can call each other's names
We run together forever
That's right! Nothing can come between TXT and MOAs!