TXT's third EP, Minisode1: Blue Hour, was one of the best K-Pop releases of 2020 because it perfectly captured everyone's thoughts on the pandemic. From feeling lonely quarantining at home to wishing the world would just go back to normal already, the group covered just about everything in their songs. The record's final track "Way Home" is especially raw because it talks about TXT feeling sad without their fans since they haven't seen each other in person in so long. MOAs, if you're feeling the same way, you need to read what TXT's "Way Home" lyrics mean in English because they make an important promise.

"Way Home" is different than TXT's other songs because it has a more somber tone. The slow, R&B-inspired beat matches the song's message about feeling lonely and adjusting to a new normal. The guys use the metaphor of their walk home from school to reflect the new journey they're on. Since the coronavirus pandemic caused them to cancel their in-person events, TXT may be singing about how much their life has changed in so little time.

"The song is about a belief that regardless of uncertainties we may feel, we will still be together as long as we remember one another," YEONJUN explained during an October 2020 interview with Teen Vogue.

Although there is so much uncertainty in the world right now, TXT tells fans one thing that will remain unchanged is their bond with fans. This theme can be heard during the final chorus. "I make a wish upon the sky/ That we could remember each other forever/ Until we can call each other's names/ We run together forever," TXT sings.

See TXT's "Way Home" lyrics in English below.

Verse 1: TAEHYUN & BEOMGYU

I'm scared, it’s so weird

Something different from daytime

Looking back, an empty school

This unfamiliar scenery in the sunset

Pre-Chorus: SOOBIN, YEONJUN, & TAEHYUN

Woah oh oh

A long shadow next to me

Woah oh oh

I'm not used to it, alone

Woah oh oh

Even the empty crossroads seem like a mirage for some reason

Chorus: TXT

Suddenly a chilly wind is blowing

In my ear, I can hear our song

I press the pedal again to the end of the hill

I run run to the evening sunset

This night where not a single starlight can be found

The paths we came from arе all lonely and regretful

Prеss harder, with all your energy

So that no monsters can chase us anymore

Oh ah na na na

Oh ah na na na

Oh ah na run run

Verse 2: TAEHYUN & SOOBIN

At the end of the uphill road

Is the start of the downhill road

When I look back, neither a crossroad

Nor anything can be seen

Pre-Chorus: YEONJUN & HUENINGKAI

I press the pedal again

I go down the long downhill slope

This wind that grew stronger is whooshing by

The scenery is moving by fast

Chorus: TXT

Secrets that can't be spoken and the worries that are left behind

And the empty spot without you is swept away by the wind

Suddenly, our names are called

In my ear, I can hear our song

Instead of closing my eyes, being scared

I call you, run run

This night where not a single starlight can be found

The paths we came from are all lonely and regretful

Press harder, with all your energy

So that no monsters can chase us anymore

Oh ah na na na

Oh ah na na na

Oh ah na run run

Oh ah na na na

Oh ah na na na

Oh ah na run run

Bridge: YEONJUN & HUENINGKAI

Look up at the night sky where the darkness is thick

Our path is long and there’s not a single star to brighten it up

But when I call your name the sleeping star will soon wake

Then, shine brighter for me

Chorus: TXT

This night where not a single starlight can be found

The paths we came from are all lonely and regretful

Press harder, with all your energy

So that no monsters can chase us anymore

I make a wish upon the sky

That we could remember each other forever

Until we can call each other's names

We run together forever

That's right! Nothing can come between TXT and MOAs!