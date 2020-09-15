ARMYs have been waiting for what seemed like forever for Suga and MAX's next collaboration. The artists first teamed up in May with the release of "Burn It" from Suga's D-2 mixtape. Now, after months of anticipation, their second single off MAX's upcoming album Colour Vision, "Blueberry Eyes," is here. Fans will swoon once they discover what Suga's "Blueberry Eyes" lyrics mean in English because they're dedicated to none other than ARMYs.

Apart from the sneak peeks of the actual song MAX teased leading up to its release, he teased its music video with pictures of himself surrounded by piles of blueberries. Fans took it as a sign the visual was going to be really fun. Days before Colour Vision's release on Sept. 18, MAX gave fans the "Blueberry Eyes" video early. Of course, ARMYs went into a frenzy with the surprise release. Even though BTS has dropped so many surprise projects through the years, fans will never get over the feeling of getting a new single when they least expect it.

With MAX's wife, Emily Schneider, starring in the music video, it's pretty obvious who the singer had in mind when writing the lyrics. "It's sort of the love song saying, 'You're what I waited my whole life for,'" MAX tells Elite Daily of the meaning behind the track. "I think I've never said that specifically in a song [to my wife] before."

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

As for Suga, MAX reveals he paid tribute to fans. "[Suga's] lyrics translated so sweet. I think he's speaking about ARMYs and how much they mean to him," MAX shares. "That's what really made it special. It really did feel like each other's vows to the people we love, and I love that that's what he brought to the story."

This theme was definitely present in the MV, which included a scene of MAX and Schneider appearing to exchange vows.

YOUTUBE

While listening to the song for the first time during the clip, fans loved Suga's word play when he rapped, "U - A - R - E - M - Y light," because it cleverly referenced his love for ARMYs.

Fans can read the full "Blueberry Eyes" lyrics below.

Intro

Hmm

Oh, oh whoa-o

Yeah that's better

Let's do it

Verse 1: MAX

Damn, you look so good

Laying there wearing nothing but my T-shirt

Your body's a neighborhood

Wanna drive my lips all around it

Pre-Chorus: MAX

'Cause I'm holding my breath

Wondering when you're gonna wake up in my arms

Head on my chest

My heart's beating

I can't wait to

Chorus: MAX

Kiss you each morning

With strawberry skies

I get so lost in

Your blueberry eyes

I'm running through my dreams

To see you in the light

'Cause I get so lost in

Your blueberry eyes

Verse 2: SUGA

Ay oh, ay oh

A ray of light that cut through my shadow

You who overturned my life that had been dark (Yeah, yeah)

I, maybe, am nothing

Before meeting you, I was nobody

(Yeah yo!)

Ay, I who used to nobody

Umm, my life was just about rushing to get through the day

Yeah

Our day, Our nights, Our lives

U - A - R - E - M - Y light

Friends who hold each other up, who hold each other's anchor

Chorus: MAX

Kiss you each morning

With strawberry skies (Berry skies)

I get so lost in (Get so lost)

Your blueberry eyes (Berry eyes)

I'm running through my dreams

To see you in the light

'Cause I get so lost in

Your blueberry eyes

Bridge: MAX

(Oooh) Yeah, yeah

Yeah, Yeah

I get so lost in ooh, yeah

Outro: MAX

I'll Kiss you each morning

With strawberry skies

'Cause I get so lost in

Your blueberry eyes

I'm running through my dreams

To see you in the light

I get so lost in

Your blueberry eyes

Watch MAX and Suga's "Blueberry Eyes" music video below.