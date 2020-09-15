What Do Suga's "Blueberry Eyes" Lyrics Mean In English? MAX Says They're Dedicated To ARMY
ARMYs have been waiting for what seemed like forever for Suga and MAX's next collaboration. The artists first teamed up in May with the release of "Burn It" from Suga's D-2 mixtape. Now, after months of anticipation, their second single off MAX's upcoming album Colour Vision, "Blueberry Eyes," is here. Fans will swoon once they discover what Suga's "Blueberry Eyes" lyrics mean in English because they're dedicated to none other than ARMYs.
Apart from the sneak peeks of the actual song MAX teased leading up to its release, he teased its music video with pictures of himself surrounded by piles of blueberries. Fans took it as a sign the visual was going to be really fun. Days before Colour Vision's release on Sept. 18, MAX gave fans the "Blueberry Eyes" video early. Of course, ARMYs went into a frenzy with the surprise release. Even though BTS has dropped so many surprise projects through the years, fans will never get over the feeling of getting a new single when they least expect it.
With MAX's wife, Emily Schneider, starring in the music video, it's pretty obvious who the singer had in mind when writing the lyrics. "It's sort of the love song saying, 'You're what I waited my whole life for,'" MAX tells Elite Daily of the meaning behind the track. "I think I've never said that specifically in a song [to my wife] before."
As for Suga, MAX reveals he paid tribute to fans. "[Suga's] lyrics translated so sweet. I think he's speaking about ARMYs and how much they mean to him," MAX shares. "That's what really made it special. It really did feel like each other's vows to the people we love, and I love that that's what he brought to the story."
This theme was definitely present in the MV, which included a scene of MAX and Schneider appearing to exchange vows.
While listening to the song for the first time during the clip, fans loved Suga's word play when he rapped, "U - A - R - E - M - Y light," because it cleverly referenced his love for ARMYs.
Fans can read the full "Blueberry Eyes" lyrics below.
Intro
Hmm
Oh, oh whoa-o
Yeah that's better
Let's do it
Verse 1: MAX
Damn, you look so good
Laying there wearing nothing but my T-shirt
Your body's a neighborhood
Wanna drive my lips all around it
Pre-Chorus: MAX
'Cause I'm holding my breath
Wondering when you're gonna wake up in my arms
Head on my chest
My heart's beating
I can't wait to
Chorus: MAX
Kiss you each morning
With strawberry skies
I get so lost in
Your blueberry eyes
I'm running through my dreams
To see you in the light
'Cause I get so lost in
Your blueberry eyes
Verse 2: SUGA
Ay oh, ay oh
A ray of light that cut through my shadow
You who overturned my life that had been dark (Yeah, yeah)
I, maybe, am nothing
Before meeting you, I was nobody
(Yeah yo!)
Ay, I who used to nobody
Umm, my life was just about rushing to get through the day
Yeah
Our day, Our nights, Our lives
U - A - R - E - M - Y light
Friends who hold each other up, who hold each other's anchor
Chorus: MAX
Kiss you each morning
With strawberry skies (Berry skies)
I get so lost in (Get so lost)
Your blueberry eyes (Berry eyes)
I'm running through my dreams
To see you in the light
'Cause I get so lost in
Your blueberry eyes
Bridge: MAX
(Oooh) Yeah, yeah
Yeah, Yeah
I get so lost in ooh, yeah
Outro: MAX
I'll Kiss you each morning
With strawberry skies
'Cause I get so lost in
Your blueberry eyes
I'm running through my dreams
To see you in the light
I get so lost in
Your blueberry eyes
Watch MAX and Suga's "Blueberry Eyes" music video below.