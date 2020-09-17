CARATs, grab some tissues because SEVENTEEN's latest single is so romantic it will make you shed a few tears. On Thursday, Sept. 17, Joshua and DK teamed up with R&B artist Pink Sweat$ for a remix of his song "17." The original track was already so sweet, but the pair's new, Korean lyrics add another layer to its intimate feel. Fans must be wondering what SEVENTEEN's "17" lyrics mean in English. For the most part, Joshua and DK's verses stick to Pink Sweat$'s original message, with their personal touch added in.

To fans, Pink Sweat$' collab with SEVENTEEN couldn't be more perfect. Since the song is called "17," their team up feels like it was meant to be. On Sept. 12, Pink Sweat$ teased their remix by simply tweeting, "17x17x17x17." It didn't take long for CARATs to put two and two together, thinking it was a sign the singer was planning something with the K-Pop group. Days later, Pink Sweat$ confirmed fans' theories by announcing they can expect "17 ft. 17 on 17 at 17."

Pink Sweat$ dropped the original track on Feb. 28 as part of his EP The Prelude. The song made fans swoon because it told a sweet story of a life-long love. "Promise you'll never change and I’ll always be the same/ We'll be dancing the same groove when we're ninety-two/ The same as seventeen," he sings in the original single's chorus.

Knowing how romantic Pink Sweat$' version was, CARATs couldn't wait to hear what Joshua and DK added to the remix. No surprise, their voices blended in so perfectly and made the song sound even more beautiful.

In terms of the track's lyrics, Joshua and DK changed the first verse and first chorus, while Pink Sweat$ kept the second verse and second chorus the same. Instead of him ending the track, the pair closed out "17" with a message about a love that never ends.

The new lyrics will definitely have fans in their feelings.

Verse 1 (Joshua & DK)

I think it started the day I met you

You shine excessively even more

So that I can't refuse you

I want to hug you, who accepted me, who was lacking and unskilled

You don't give me a break

You come near and take my breath away

Chorus (Joshua & DK)

Your gaze that looks upon me

And the voice that calls upon me

They're so beautiful

When we're ninety-two

The same as seventeen

I won't let go of this hand

Stay forever beside me just like now

When we're ninety-two

The same as seventeen

Verse 2 (Pink Sweat$)

I don't really know what's right

But I could never call you wrong

I just wanna dance wit' you

Floatin' over marble floors

You're something like an angel

You do something to my mind

I could see a thousand years

When I'm lookin' in your eyes

Chorus (Pink Sweat$)

So promise you'll never change

And I'll always be the same

We'll be dancing the same groove when we're ninety-two

The same as seventeen

And I'll never lie to you

Just don't you hold back on me

I wanna love you as strong when we're ninety-two

The same as seventeen

Outro (DK)

Even if the world is cold

Even if it flies away with the wind

We will make the flowers blossom

When we're ninety-two

The same as seventeen

I won't let go of this hand

Stay forever beside me just like now

When we're ninety-two

The same as seventeen

"17" is available on all streaming platforms now.