K-pop girl group Red Velvet released their second original Japanese single on Jan. 6. It's called "Sappy," and it's a total bop — which is probably not what you'd be expecting from a song with such a sentimental title. Which makes me wonder: What do Red Velvet's "Sappy" lyrics mean? Because the jam is upbeat, playful, and totally addictive.

According to the English translation of the Japanese lyrics on Genius, the song seems to be about the five members of Red Velvet — Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy, and Yeri — telling a "Sappy" boy to pick between two love interests. It's a tale as old as time, yo!

Check out the intro:

Which do you like? / (He's a big boy) / Let me be clear / (But such a young boy) / Which do you like? / (Such a sappy, sappy boy) / Let me be clear now.

It's not totally clear what the two love interests are here (he could be in love with a girl and his single status, for example), but either way, I am seriously loving all the drama! And it's certainly relatable for anyone who's ever wanted to yell "GROW UP!" in their immature crush's face.

Meanwhile, the group also released a music video for the song, and while we never do find out who the sappy boy chooses — nor do we even get to see the fickle dude — the vid is a pretty fun journey that features the quintet playing around with packing peanuts and foam, soaping up some trucks, and dancing around in what looks like some kind of technicolor, futuristic car wash.

Watch:

SMTOWN on YouTube

It's cute, right?

Here's how the rest of the lyrics break down:

[Verse 1]

You're sobbing and being pessimistic

You're hesitating again, you can't choose

Writing poems in your note, your hobby is sentimental

Look, now it's time to open the door

[Pre-Chorus]

Even though I definitely wouldn't mind being loved

Why? Stop getting timid on me, amazing (yeah)

[Chorus]

It's not that I don't like it

(Sappy, sappy, too cutie, cutie)

Log out from daydreams

(Sappy, sappy, too cutie, cutie)

Which do you love?

I want you to tell me the truth tonight.

I'm not a child

(Sappy, sappy, too cutie, cutie).

Tell me, which do you love?

Let me be clear

[Verse 2]

It's not bad thing to dream

It's not a fairytale, it's the real world

What are you gonna do? Which one are you gonna pick?

Reality or fantasy, adolescent boy?

I'm still clearing dating simulation games using the manual

I'm still a long way from real love

[Pre-Chorus]

If I ask you for your love

Don't turn your eyes away from me, amazing (yeah)

[Chorus]

It's not that I don't like it

(Sappy, sappy, too cutie, cutie)

Escape from being just two-dimensional

(Sappy, sappy, too cutie, cutie)

Which one do you love?

Tonight let me know your true feelings

You'll really grow up then

(Sappy, sappy, too cutie, cutie)

Tell me, which one do you love?

[Bridge]

Which one do you love?

Let's make it clear

Which one do you love?

Let's make it clear

(now, now, now, now)

It's fine either way

(Let's make it clear now, now, now, now)

[Outro]

Is it me or her? Please, choose

In your heart, it's probably me than her

I want you to tell me the truth tonight

You'll really grow up then

(Sappy, sappy, too cutie, cutie)

Tell me, which one do you love?

Which one do you love?

Let's make it clear

Which one do you love?

Let's make it clear

Of course, by the end of the song nothing is actually clear — except for the fact that "Sappy" is anything but sappy, and I love it!