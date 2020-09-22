Maluma is no stranger to the songwriting process. The Colombian artist got his start in music when he was just 16, but it wasn't until nearly 10 years later that he was really thrust into the spotlight. While much of Maluma's music is in Spanish, the lyrics still constantly get stuck in all listener's heads. Fans have been eagerly trying to figure out: What do Maluma's "Hawái" lyrics mean in English? Well, it seems they're about a sad breakup.

Maluma dropped the smash single on July 29, and it didn't take long for him to perform the tune at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. After his socially-distant, drive-in performance, the song got even more attention, with many fans assuming it was about his split from ex-girlfriend Natalia Barulich.

During an interview with People on Sept. 2, Maluma clarified that the breakup anthem wasn't directed at anyone in particular, but more of a way to express how everyone feels at some point following a split. "I think that everybody has these kinds of relationships or this kind of way to end a relationship," he explained. "I didn't have an exact situation on my mind when I wrote the song."

Maluma hit the nail on the head when it came to singing about lost love. In the pre-chorus for "Hawái," he sings: "Let me tell you / It looks like he treats you well, that he's such a gentleman / But that won't change 'cause I came first / I know that it will go well for you, but he doesn't love you like I love you."

On multiple occasions, Maluma's song references something we all are likely guilty of doing: posting photos on Instagram to make someone else jealous. Like on the chorus when he sings:

"It could be that you're missing nothing, nothing apparently / Vacation in Hawaii, my congratulations / What you're posting on Instagram is very cute / So that I see how you're doing, but you're doing badly / Because love isn't bought with anything."

Check out the full lyrics below.

Intro:

Stop lying to yourself

The picture you posted with him saying that he was your heaven

Baby, I know you so well, I know it was to make me jealous

I won't tell you who, but they saw you crying for me

They saw you for me

Pre-Chorus:

Let me tell you

It looks like he treats you well, that he's such a gentleman

But that won't change 'cause I came first

I know that it will go well for you, but he doesn't love you like I love you

Chorus:

It could be that you're missing nothing, nothing apparently

Vacation in Hawaii, my congratulations

What you're posting on Instagram is very cute

So that I see how you're doing, so that I see

It could be that you're missing nothing, nothing apparently

Vacation in Hawaii, my congratulations

What you're posting on Instagram is very cute

So that I see how good you're doing, but you're doing badly

Because love isn't bought with anything

Verse 1:

Lie to all your followers

Tell him that the times are better now

I don't believe that when I call you, you'll ignore meIf after me, there won't be anymore loves

You and I were one

We'd do it on an empty stomach before breakfast

We'd smoke hookah and I'd pass you the smoke

And now in this war no one winsIf you ask me, it's no one's fault

Sometimes problems get together with someone

Let me speak, please, don't interrupt me

If I did something bad, then forgive me

People will believe you, you play that role well

Baby, but you're not happy with him

Outro:

Stop lying to yourself

The picture you posted with him saying that he was your heaven Mamacita

Baby, I know you so well, I know it was to make me jealous

Maluma, baby

I won't tell you who, but they saw you crying for me

Hahahaha

They saw you for me

Papi Juancho