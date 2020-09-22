What Do Maluma's "Hawái" Lyrics Mean In English? They're About A Breakup
Maluma is no stranger to the songwriting process. The Colombian artist got his start in music when he was just 16, but it wasn't until nearly 10 years later that he was really thrust into the spotlight. While much of Maluma's music is in Spanish, the lyrics still constantly get stuck in all listener's heads. Fans have been eagerly trying to figure out: What do Maluma's "Hawái" lyrics mean in English? Well, it seems they're about a sad breakup.
Maluma dropped the smash single on July 29, and it didn't take long for him to perform the tune at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. After his socially-distant, drive-in performance, the song got even more attention, with many fans assuming it was about his split from ex-girlfriend Natalia Barulich.
During an interview with People on Sept. 2, Maluma clarified that the breakup anthem wasn't directed at anyone in particular, but more of a way to express how everyone feels at some point following a split. "I think that everybody has these kinds of relationships or this kind of way to end a relationship," he explained. "I didn't have an exact situation on my mind when I wrote the song."
Maluma hit the nail on the head when it came to singing about lost love. In the pre-chorus for "Hawái," he sings: "Let me tell you / It looks like he treats you well, that he's such a gentleman / But that won't change 'cause I came first / I know that it will go well for you, but he doesn't love you like I love you."
On multiple occasions, Maluma's song references something we all are likely guilty of doing: posting photos on Instagram to make someone else jealous. Like on the chorus when he sings:
"It could be that you're missing nothing, nothing apparently / Vacation in Hawaii, my congratulations / What you're posting on Instagram is very cute / So that I see how you're doing, but you're doing badly / Because love isn't bought with anything."
Check out the full lyrics below.
Intro:
Stop lying to yourself
The picture you posted with him saying that he was your heaven
Baby, I know you so well, I know it was to make me jealous
I won't tell you who, but they saw you crying for me
They saw you for me
Pre-Chorus:
Let me tell you
It looks like he treats you well, that he's such a gentleman
But that won't change 'cause I came first
I know that it will go well for you, but he doesn't love you like I love you
Chorus:
It could be that you're missing nothing, nothing apparently
Vacation in Hawaii, my congratulations
What you're posting on Instagram is very cute
So that I see how you're doing, so that I see
It could be that you're missing nothing, nothing apparently
Vacation in Hawaii, my congratulations
What you're posting on Instagram is very cute
So that I see how good you're doing, but you're doing badly
Because love isn't bought with anything
Verse 1:
Lie to all your followers
Tell him that the times are better now
I don't believe that when I call you, you'll ignore meIf after me, there won't be anymore loves
You and I were one
We'd do it on an empty stomach before breakfast
We'd smoke hookah and I'd pass you the smoke
And now in this war no one winsIf you ask me, it's no one's fault
Sometimes problems get together with someone
Let me speak, please, don't interrupt me
If I did something bad, then forgive me
People will believe you, you play that role well
Baby, but you're not happy with him
Outro:
Stop lying to yourself
The picture you posted with him saying that he was your heaven Mamacita
Baby, I know you so well, I know it was to make me jealous
Maluma, baby
I won't tell you who, but they saw you crying for me
Hahahaha
They saw you for me
Papi Juancho