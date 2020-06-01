There's lots of newness from Lay Zhang today! Zhang is part of the über successful boy band EXO, but when he's not recording with his bandmates, he lays down solo tracks in the studio. His most recent single "LIT" arrived on May 31, and it's everything fans hoped for. With its arrival, comes a new EP from Zhang as well, and fans on Twitter are losing it. But for those who aren't fluent in Mandarin, you may be wondering what every beautiful lyric means. When it comes to LAY's "LIT" lyrics, understanding the English translation will make the song even more powerful.
"LIT" is the second single off Zhang's new album of the same title. Arriving one week after the release of "Jade," Zhang really amped up the energy with "LIT." Plus, he released an action-packed music video to coincide with the track. Basically, it's the best day ever for EXO fans.
Fans are sending the song and video high praise, but what's most notable, is the true meaning behind the song. If you take a closer look at the lyrics, you'll realize there's an important message, and double meaning, within each verse.
According to a press release, “蓮” translates to LIT in English, and it describes a Chinese religious belief of the duality of life and death. The same character also describes the “Lotus Flower,” a cultural symbol of growth because it grows and blossoms out of the mud. In LAY's lyrics, lit takes on these meanings of duality and growth, but it also sends a simpler message as well: LAY is just lit y'all.
Check out the "LIT" music video below.
You can see the full English translation for Zhang's "LIT" below to see all the double (and triple) meanings in LAY's lyrics.
Look at me, good?
You make an answer
Look at me, good?
You know what I'm saying
You want to beat me?
What do you want from me?
They got all eyes on me
Lit [Lotus Flower]
Level (Standing at the next level)
Title (Prepared to own my title)
Turn a blind eye to the dirt
Lit [Lotus Flower] grows and blossoms out of the mud
The path I still walk
Never turning back
Level (Step forward to the next level)
Now we go
Take take take
No one beat me down
Take take take
Play another round
Take take take
You can’t beat me down
Take take take
I walk my path
I am the Lit [Lotus]
Lit Lit Lit
I am Lit Lit
Too many people can’t distinguish right from wrong
The lack of faith makes us confused)
Too many lies, been fooled before
Rumors were spread as factual truths
Rough road to walk right up till now
Your conversations aren’t practical
Don’t ask again for the moon
King
King will never be worn out
I am the king
In the music kingdom)
Ring
Kiss my ring
It belongs to me
Crown (I wear my crown)
I got the power
You know it
I got the power
You know it
I got it whoa
Too many people try to trip me up (never fall)
(No no no no)
Too many people finger-pointing
Too many people queuing & waiting
Look at me, I grow out from the mud
You wanna fight and we having a fight
Time will decide but you know I survive
Music, my arena
Feeling the vibe?
Taking China to the World (You should know)
I am the Lit [Lotus]
Lit Lit Lit
Lit
I am the Lit [Lotus]
I am Lit