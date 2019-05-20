What Do GOT7's "1 Degree" Lyrics Mean? The Song Is About Feeling Unstable In A Relationship
GOT7 just released their new album Spinning Top, and Aghases everywhere are more excited than they’ve been in quite some time. The group’s new album is full of bops, including one called "1°" which fans are anxious to dive deeper into. So, what do GOT7's "1°" lyrics mean? Well, they’re all about feeling unstable in a relationship and praying that things don't change.
Before I delve into the lyrics to "1°," let’s talk first about the group’s new album. GOT7’s Spinning Top album was released on Monday, May 20. The album precedes GOT7’s Keep Spinning world tour, which will kick off on June 15 and take the group from Seoul, Korea to Mexico City, Mexico. In between, they’ll also be visiting the United States and Canada. According to Billboard, GOT7 will also be heading to South America, Europe, and Australia in the second half of the year. For now, though, fans will just have to snag tickets to those first few North American shows.
So, there’s plenty of opportunity for fans to hear the group’s new music, including "1°."
And, of course, GOT7 fans will want to learn the lyrics to the song before they hit any of these tour dates. But more importantly, they should know what those lyrics mean — because all of GOT7's songs are so meaningful.
Luckily, the Aghase Twitterverse has you covered. So, here’s a look at what the lyrics actually mean according to a translation by @iGOT7_MarKP.
It's dangerous, its dangerous, baby
Don't let go, not even for a moment
Hold me, Hold me, Baby
Can you endure it just a little bit more
Behind that star
Inside the hidden light, darkness comes inside
Please look at the trembling me
Will you hold my hand?
I'm becoming more and more blinded
Feelings that are trembling might look calm
But it's right before it explodes
Spinning top that's spinning wobbly
Stops afraid that it will be swallowed by darkness
Look at me I'm afraid
Look at me I'm afraid
I'm afraid that it might tilt
Slowly by 1 degree
Slowly I'm dangerously shaking
I'm falling
Small crevice 1 degree
Pray to not tilt, not even 1 degree
24/7, afraid that I will fall because of that 1 degree
Can't focus, not even at work
The angle of how you look at me
The temperature of the words you say to me
I hope everything will stay the same
By 1 degree
Through the crevice
Darkness seeps through
Becomes light and come save me
From the deep darkness
You can listen to the whole song below!
This song is so relatable for anyone who's ever been in a relationship that's so good, it felt almost too good to be true. Then you end up feeling insecure over and just want to know for sure that nothing will change.
There's one relationship no one ever has to doubt, though, and that's the relationship GOT7 has with their Aghases. GOT7 has been loyal to their fans just like their fans are always loyal to them and that's never, ever, ever going to change.