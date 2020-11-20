BTS had a lot of time on their hands to make music after their Map of the Soul world tour was canceled in the spring amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Because of their lack of live shows, fans knew they could expect something super special from the boys when they dropped their BE album on Friday, Nov. 20, and that included a record full of emotional lyrics. That's why many listeners have been wondering: What do BTS' "Stay" lyrics mean in English? On the track, the boys make a promise that ARMYs will whole-heartedly appreciate.

It was revealed in a Weverse post written by Big Hit Entertainment that BE was expected to be BTS' most personal album yet, and that due to their semi-cleared schedule, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would all be heavily involved in the behind-the-scenes aspects of creating the album.

"This album is made more special by direct involvement from BTS in not only the music, but from the concept and composition to design," the post read. "You will discover throughout the album the thoughts, emotions, and deepest reflections of BTS while experiencing an even richer musical spectrum."

When the tracklist was announced on Nov. 10, "Stay" caught the attention of a lot of fans, and now we know why. "Stay" is all about making a connection with someone that goes deeper than seeing them every single day. On the first verse of the track, Jungkook and Jin set the tone by singing: "Our heart beats are louder than ever / No matter where we are right now / Together, wherever." Throughout the rest of the track, the trip reaffirm that they'll always stay by ARMYs' side.

Verse 1 (Jungkook & Jin)

Was it a dream?

I think I saw you

When I open my eyes again

The room's empty

Hold still, it's an order

Our heart beats are louder than ever

No matter where we are right now

Together, wherever yeah

(Wherever yeah)

Verse 2 (RM, Jungkook)

I think it's a blessing to repeat

I don't know either, my heart

Can't I see you?

I put my hands together

Tomorrow that does not change

Like a madman, I keep sayin'

Wherever you are

I know you always stay

Chorus (RM & Jin & Jungkook)

In the place where that cloud passed by

Stay

I tell you with dry lips

Stay, stay, stay, stay (Always)

Yeah I know you always stay

Yeah I know you always stay

Yeah I know you always stay

Post-Chorus (Jin & Jungkook)

Those brilliant todays

For all of them

Oh every night and day

Yeah, I know you always stay

Verse 3 (RM)

Right now I think of you

Wherever you are

It doesn't matter

We connect to 7G

It ain't the end of the world

The present, it shine like a pearl

These are just a few crisis

But I'm gonna change you

Verse 4 (Jin & Jungkook)

Hold still, it's an order

The stars are brighter than ever

No matter where we are right now

Wherever you are

I know you always stay

Chorus (RM, Jin, Jungkook)

In the sea where the wind passed by

Stay

I'm talking to you with firm lips

Stay, stay, stay, stay (Always)

Yeah I know you always stay

Yeah I know you always stay

Yeah I know you always stay

Post-Chorus (Jungkook & Jin)

Those brilliant todays

For all of them

Oh every night and day

Yeah, I know you always stay

Outro (Jin & Jungkook)

The cold wind blows

I take your hand, I feel your breath

I close my eyes

We are together