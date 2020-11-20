What Do BTS' "Stay" Lyrics Mean In English? Jungkook, RM, & Jin Make A Promise
BTS had a lot of time on their hands to make music after their Map of the Soul world tour was canceled in the spring amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Because of their lack of live shows, fans knew they could expect something super special from the boys when they dropped their BE album on Friday, Nov. 20, and that included a record full of emotional lyrics. That's why many listeners have been wondering: What do BTS' "Stay" lyrics mean in English? On the track, the boys make a promise that ARMYs will whole-heartedly appreciate.
It was revealed in a Weverse post written by Big Hit Entertainment that BE was expected to be BTS' most personal album yet, and that due to their semi-cleared schedule, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would all be heavily involved in the behind-the-scenes aspects of creating the album.
"This album is made more special by direct involvement from BTS in not only the music, but from the concept and composition to design," the post read. "You will discover throughout the album the thoughts, emotions, and deepest reflections of BTS while experiencing an even richer musical spectrum."
When the tracklist was announced on Nov. 10, "Stay" caught the attention of a lot of fans, and now we know why. "Stay" is all about making a connection with someone that goes deeper than seeing them every single day. On the first verse of the track, Jungkook and Jin set the tone by singing: "Our heart beats are louder than ever / No matter where we are right now / Together, wherever." Throughout the rest of the track, the trip reaffirm that they'll always stay by ARMYs' side.
Verse 1 (Jungkook & Jin)
Was it a dream?
I think I saw you
When I open my eyes again
The room's empty
Hold still, it's an order
Our heart beats are louder than ever
No matter where we are right now
Together, wherever yeah
(Wherever yeah)
Verse 2 (RM, Jungkook)
I think it's a blessing to repeat
I don't know either, my heart
Can't I see you?
I put my hands together
Tomorrow that does not change
Like a madman, I keep sayin'
Wherever you are
I know you always stay
Chorus (RM & Jin & Jungkook)
In the place where that cloud passed by
Stay
I tell you with dry lips
Stay, stay, stay, stay (Always)
Yeah I know you always stay
Yeah I know you always stay
Yeah I know you always stay
Post-Chorus (Jin & Jungkook)
Those brilliant todays
For all of them
Oh every night and day
Yeah, I know you always stay
Verse 3 (RM)
Right now I think of you
Wherever you are
It doesn't matter
We connect to 7G
It ain't the end of the world
The present, it shine like a pearl
These are just a few crisis
But I'm gonna change you
Verse 4 (Jin & Jungkook)
Hold still, it's an order
The stars are brighter than ever
No matter where we are right now
Wherever you are
I know you always stay
Chorus (RM, Jin, Jungkook)
In the sea where the wind passed by
Stay
I'm talking to you with firm lips
Stay, stay, stay, stay (Always)
Yeah I know you always stay
Yeah I know you always stay
Yeah I know you always stay
Post-Chorus (Jungkook & Jin)
Those brilliant todays
For all of them
Oh every night and day
Yeah, I know you always stay
Outro (Jin & Jungkook)
The cold wind blows
I take your hand, I feel your breath
I close my eyes
We are together