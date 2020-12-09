Bad Bunny is on top of the world, and with Jhay Cortez on his latest track, he's only picking up more steam. By now, fans have undoubtedly heard their fiery collaboration, "Dákiti," and if you haven't, all you need to do is turn on the radio. The song is making its rounds across the globe, and even fans who don't know Spanish are loving it. If you've been bopping along wondering what Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez's "Dákiti" lyrics mean in English, I've got you covered.

In case you ~somehow~ weren't aware of how massively successful "Dákiti"has been, just take a look at the Billboard charts. The song actually became the first ever Latin music hit to simultaneously rule both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Cortez himself can hardly believe the success the song has seen.

"For me, it's a dream come true to have the number one song in the world," he told W magazine in November. "['Dákiti'] is just one of those songs where you feel the melody. You feel the song even if you don't understand the lyrics. That was my whole goal when I started making the song: I wanted a global song that could connect with everybody, no matter your race or the language."

As the song continues to dominate, make sure you give it a listen below, and then read on to see what every spicy lyric from "Dákiti" means in English.

Chorus: Jhay Cortez

Baby, I already found out, it's noticeable when you look at me

There where you haven't reached, you know I'll take you there

Tell me what you want to drink, you are my baby

And who is going to talk about us? If we don't let ourselves be seen

Verse 1: Bad Bunny

And sometimes it's Dolce, sometimes Bulgari

When I take it off of you after the parties

The glasses of wine, the pounds of weed

You're really loose, I'm on a safari

You shake your ass phenomеnal

So I can devour you like an animal

If you haven't arrivеd, I'll wait for you

In my bed and I'll celebrate

Pre-Chorus: Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny

Baby, I don't go against you

And I always give it to you

And if you hit me up, we're going to swim in the deep end

If it were up to me I'd give it to you

From September to August

Mami, don't give a fuck about what your friends say

Chorus: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

I already found out, it's noticeable when you look at me

There where you haven't reached, you know I'll take you there

Tell me what do you want to drink, you are my baby

Who is going to talk about us? If we don't let ourselves be seen (Do you follow me?)

Verse 2: Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny

You got me hooked, yeah

If you were an Urus, you'd have me parked

Going around Condado with you always high

You aren't my woman, but

Take five thousand, spend it on Sephora

Louis Vuitton, she doesn't buy Pandora anymore

Like a piercing, she puts holes in men, eh-eh-eh

Bridge: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

A while a go they broke her heart (Her heart)

Studious, set to be a doctor (Doctor)

But (But), she likes the guys doing wheelies on motorcycles (Motorcyles)

I'm for you all twenty-four hours

Pre-Chorus: Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny

Baby, I don't go against you

And I always give it to you (I always give it to you)

And if you hit me up, we're going to swim in the deep end (Swim in the deep end)

If it were up to me I'd give it to you

From September to August

And I don't give a fuck what your friends say

Chorus: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

I already found out, it's noticeable when you look at me

There where you haven't reached, you know I'll take you there

Tell me what do you want to drink, you are my baby

Who is going to talk about us? If we don't let ourselves be seen

Outro: Bad Bunny

And sometimes it's Dolce, sometimes Bulgari

When I take it off of you after the parties

Bottles of wine, pounds of weed

You're really loose, I'm on a safari

You shake your ass phenomenal

So I can devour you like an animal

If you haven't arrived, I'll wait for you

In my bed and I'll celebrate