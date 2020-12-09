What Do Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez's "Dákiti" Lyrics Mean In English? They're Pretty Steamy
Bad Bunny is on top of the world, and with Jhay Cortez on his latest track, he's only picking up more steam. By now, fans have undoubtedly heard their fiery collaboration, "Dákiti," and if you haven't, all you need to do is turn on the radio. The song is making its rounds across the globe, and even fans who don't know Spanish are loving it. If you've been bopping along wondering what Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez's "Dákiti" lyrics mean in English, I've got you covered.
In case you ~somehow~ weren't aware of how massively successful "Dákiti"has been, just take a look at the Billboard charts. The song actually became the first ever Latin music hit to simultaneously rule both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.
Cortez himself can hardly believe the success the song has seen.
"For me, it's a dream come true to have the number one song in the world," he told W magazine in November. "['Dákiti'] is just one of those songs where you feel the melody. You feel the song even if you don't understand the lyrics. That was my whole goal when I started making the song: I wanted a global song that could connect with everybody, no matter your race or the language."
As the song continues to dominate, make sure you give it a listen below, and then read on to see what every spicy lyric from "Dákiti" means in English.
Chorus: Jhay Cortez
Baby, I already found out, it's noticeable when you look at me
There where you haven't reached, you know I'll take you there
Tell me what you want to drink, you are my baby
And who is going to talk about us? If we don't let ourselves be seen
Verse 1: Bad Bunny
And sometimes it's Dolce, sometimes Bulgari
When I take it off of you after the parties
The glasses of wine, the pounds of weed
You're really loose, I'm on a safari
You shake your ass phenomеnal
So I can devour you like an animal
If you haven't arrivеd, I'll wait for you
In my bed and I'll celebrate
Pre-Chorus: Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny
Baby, I don't go against you
And I always give it to you
And if you hit me up, we're going to swim in the deep end
If it were up to me I'd give it to you
From September to August
Mami, don't give a fuck about what your friends say
Chorus: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
I already found out, it's noticeable when you look at me
There where you haven't reached, you know I'll take you there
Tell me what do you want to drink, you are my baby
Who is going to talk about us? If we don't let ourselves be seen (Do you follow me?)
Verse 2: Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny
You got me hooked, yeah
If you were an Urus, you'd have me parked
Going around Condado with you always high
You aren't my woman, but
Take five thousand, spend it on Sephora
Louis Vuitton, she doesn't buy Pandora anymore
Like a piercing, she puts holes in men, eh-eh-eh
Bridge: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
A while a go they broke her heart (Her heart)
Studious, set to be a doctor (Doctor)
But (But), she likes the guys doing wheelies on motorcycles (Motorcyles)
I'm for you all twenty-four hours
Pre-Chorus: Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny
Baby, I don't go against you
And I always give it to you (I always give it to you)
And if you hit me up, we're going to swim in the deep end (Swim in the deep end)
If it were up to me I'd give it to you
From September to August
And I don't give a fuck what your friends say
Chorus: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
I already found out, it's noticeable when you look at me
There where you haven't reached, you know I'll take you there
Tell me what do you want to drink, you are my baby
Who is going to talk about us? If we don't let ourselves be seen
Outro: Bad Bunny
And sometimes it's Dolce, sometimes Bulgari
When I take it off of you after the parties
Bottles of wine, pounds of weed
You're really loose, I'm on a safari
You shake your ass phenomenal
So I can devour you like an animal
If you haven't arrived, I'll wait for you
In my bed and I'll celebrate