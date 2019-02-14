Figuring out what to get your girlfriend on your first Valentine's Day together is never easy, but it's especially hard when your girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. So, what did Alex Rodriguez get Jennifer Lopez on their first Valentine's Day? Well, before we get into, it's important to note that the two had literally just started dating a few short days before Valentine's Day. And I don't mean they just started officially dating. I mean, they literally just started seeing each other. So Lopez wasn't expecting much from Rodriguez. But, oh man, he really delivered.

Lopez recounted the entire experience to Jimmy Kimmel on his show last night (Feb. 13, 2019) when the host asked how the couple spent their first Valentine's Day:

It was nice because it was a couple of weeks later and I remember I was doing my show in Vegas and I got to Vegas and I flew in and I was tired and there was all these flowers and chocolates and a cake and everything and I was like, 'who sent me all that?' I didn't know who it was kind of because it was kind of new but it was really nice because it made me feel like, 'oh! He likes me.'

OK, we are not just casually going to let that quote slip by. We've got a lot of unpacking to do. Like, for starters, they were so incredibly new that she wasn't even sure that they were from him! Their relationship was that new and he still wanted to treat her like the absolute queen that she is.

Also, I've heard of chocolates and flowers... but he got her cake!? A Valentine's Day cake that came in addition to the chocolates and flowers?!! Suddenly my bar for romance has been raised like 50,000 notches.

And then, of course, there's the fact that he wasn't afraid to make his strong feelings from her known right from the start. And she was totally picking up what he was putting down.

The main takeaway, as far as I can tell? If you like someone, show them how much you like them! Even if it feels like it might be too soon. If it's the right person, it will definitely pay off.

Watch her full interview with Kimmel here:

Obviously, since he treated her to that epic Valentine's Day surprise in the beginning, the two have really gotten serious about each other. Lopez noted to Kimmel that, at this point, they've been together "a couple years."

Back in August Lopez pointed out that one of the key factors to their relationship's success has definitely been timing. "I think we’re both in a good place in our lives,” Lopez, 49, explained during a late July appearance on the Cubby and Carolina in the Morning radio show. “And I think maybe if we would have met in our 20s, maybe not so much… we were both… we’re too crazy. But now at this point in our lives where we both have kids, we both have accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kinda in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other. It’s like, where I need help, he’s really strong and where he needs help I’m really strong."

Thank God the two were able to work it out. Here's to hoping they have many more Valentine's Days together!