There are a myriad protests expected to accompany Trump's first State of the Union Address. Caucus on Black Women and Girls founder Bonnie Watson Coleman has her own approach. She ordered 200 red pins for the big night, and we can't help but ask," What are these recy pins?"

The pins are a tribute to Recy Taylor, a black women who in 1994 was kidnapped and raped by six white men in Alabama. The men never were jailed and Taylor never received justice. Following her recent death on Dec. 28, 2017, many have spoken up about the racial injustices facing society today, especially in regards to black women. Oprah discussed Taylor's story in her 2018 Golden Globes speech.

On Jan. 10 Bonnie Watson Cole emailed her colleagues at the C.B.C with the idea of sporting the red pins on their clothing for the upcoming State of Union Address.

More to come.