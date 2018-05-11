At these parties, you're going to see and experience a lot of new and enticing situations. Jean says that in addition to your own pleasure, it is important to be aware of how other people feel about you participating. She says to consider if you're doing something just for you, or if you're adding to the experience as a whole. "Just because you see something, that doesn’t mean you have the right to ask to be part of it. Especially if you don’t know anyone in it," she says. Before you interrupt, take a step back and look at the scenario. "It’s not just you and what you want. It’s what other people want and are OK with," Jean says. Ask yourself questions that go beyond how you feel, like if you think they would like you to be a part of it at all, whether you should approach them about it now, or if you should let them enjoy the moment and maybe talk with them afterwards.

"It's important to check in with yourself, but the experience isn't only about you," she adds. "Be conscious of people that share their bodies with you. It's as simple as just saying thank you or acknowledging them afterwards." Jean says that there is a risk of things feeling transactional. You might engage with someone and then they won't talk to you at all for the rest of the night. All you can do is recognize that this can happen and try not to do it to other people. If you're worried about it, thank them for the experience or talk to them in a non-sexual setting.

Just like any other party you'd attend, focus on behaving respectfully, communicating well with others, and using your common sense. Remember, it's all about making human connections.