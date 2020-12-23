Attention, Bachelor Nation fans. Remember when Tayshia Adams dumped Ivan Hall over their religious differences? And everyone watching was like, "wait, what are you even talking about? When did you guys discuss this?" OK, well, Bachelor alum Caila Quinn was also super confused by what happened, so she went ahead and asked Hall by sliding into his DMs. She wrote, "Ivan! Need to know the religious difference, it's killing me! Loved you this whole time — hope you're doing well!"

"About to hop on and talk with Kaitlyn Bristowe," he responded, referring to his appearance on her Off the Vine podcast. "She only wants to date a Christian and I'm not religious. I'm open to and have dated any religion." Hall then sent a second message to Quinn urging her to "check out the podcast" as he was sure they would "dive into it." So, uh, definitely going to stay tuned for that.

Adams broke up with Hall during the Dec. 22 finale of her season of her season of The Bachelorette. She pulled Hall aside at the beginning of the rose ceremony to sit down and chat with him about why she was sending him home.

"With you, I feel like since the very beginning… I feel like we started off strong and we found that trust," she began. "But also this past week, we talked about some important subjects that I feel like we both needed to have. But there are some things that, like, kind of posed concern."

The "important subject" she was referring to turned out to be religion. "I wish I can say that there are a lot of red flags prior to this week and there haven’t been," she told Hall. "It’s just, like, at the end of the day religion is part of my morals and my beliefs."

"We found out a lot of stuff about each other and I was definitely struggling with bringing it up because, like… all of the girls I have dated in the past, it never ended because of religion or anything," Hall responded. "But I know that it’s something that’s important to you and I do apologize for that and I wish I did bring it up a little sooner. That is the road block for the two of us."

Here's to hoping Hall provides everyone with even more context on their extremely vague conversation during his appearance on Bristowe's Off The Vine podcast.