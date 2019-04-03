There's just something about spring that makes me want to hit the refresh button on my living space. After a long, hard winter, there's nothing that makes you feel like you're shaking it off and springing into warmer weather than with home decor pieces that can help brighten up your space. Whether you're in the market for some outdoor furniture for patio season or you're looking to finally make moves on the couch you've been watching for months, Wayfair's Way Day April 2019 sale is the perfect time to channel your inner Joanna Gaines on the cheap.

Starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 10, shoppers in North America, the UK, and Germany can get in on what's like the home decor equivalent of Black Friday, courtesy of Wayfair's 36-hour Way Day sale. Online retailer Wayfair and the brands under it (AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane) will all be participating in the blowout sale, which will feature "access to unbeatable pricing on 100,000 items for the home across home furnishings, decor, home improvement, bedding, mattresses and more," per press materials.

In addition to rock bottom prices on quality goods, Customers who ship within the continental US can take advantage of free shipping on all orders — which means that you're getting even more bang for your buck with your online purchase.

Wayfair is staying mum about the specific deals that you can take advantage of come Wednesday, but it looks like the website will be heavily discounting categories like small electronics, nursery, storage, art, and outdoor furniture, among others, per its upcoming sale page.

Whether you're looking to get organized after Marie Kondo-ing your closet or you want to liven up your home with some new art, this sale has got you covered. With prices as low as they will be, however, I wouldn't be surprised if covetable items go fast — which is why I'd sign up to get notifications on the hundreds of flash deals that will be happening.

Wayfair On Air, which is basically a live stream of product reviews that will be shown on the site, to give you even more peace of mind when making your purchase. The website is also rolling out a Share and Save feature, which rewards shoppers with an extra 40 percent off at check-out when you share the deals you scored on your social media outlets.

"This Way Day, we are making the celebration even bigger and better than last year with more flash deals and steeper discounts across an even broader selection of products and services – all for an extended period of time," Steve Oblak, the chief merchandising officer of Wayfair, said in a press release.

He continued:

We know that home is top of mind for our customers in the spring as they look to refresh or renovate their homes and update their outdoor spaces in preparation for summer entertaining. Partnering with our thousands of suppliers to source the best possible deals on popular products, we have created a premier holiday sales event specifically designed for our customers.

With so many different styles and aesthetics to choose from, you're free to pretend you're on HGTV and re-do your living space for a fraction of the cost.

Personally, I'd recommend browsing through the site a few days early to get an idea of what kind of items you're looking for so that come Way Day, you're ready to snag your purchase. Happy shopping!