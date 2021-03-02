Ever since she announced the big news, fans have been wondering if Halsey’s pregnancy was planned. On March 1, the pop star took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts on the invasive question and set the record straight. "Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?" she asked. "My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even it were another way."

ICYMI: Halsey first announced that she was pregnant on Instagram on Jan. 27. Alongside a few beautiful shots showcasing her bare belly, she wrote "surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻." While she still hasn't formally confirmed who the father is, fans think it's most likely her rumored boyfriend Alev Aydin. Some reasons why:

Halsey literally tagged the screen writer over her belly in the pregnancy announcement.

He commented on her post, "heart so full, I love you, sweetness."

She replied to his comment, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

He captioned his Valentine's Day 2021 Instagram tribute to Halsey, "My sun-kissed sweet - us back before bebek was on the way. Happy Valentine’s Day to the baddest woman on the planet - I Love You!"

A few days after Alev's sweet Valentine's Day ode to her, Halsey hopped on the 'gram to give her fans an update on her pregnancy. "February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long," she wrote. "Butttttt also going so fast?! I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about “womanhood” but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! 🧚🏼‍♂️ bye for now."

Happy for Halsey during this special time in her life! Here's to hoping people cool it with the invasive questions about her fertility.