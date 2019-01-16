Even if you're not an avid fan of The Bachelor, I'm sure you've come across a headline or two about the current star's virginity. Yes, Colton Underwood is a virgin! But that doesn't necessarily mean that he doesn't have a romantic past. In fact, before starring on the show, he was in a relationship with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. But was Colton Underwood in love with Aly Raisman? According to a recent interview he did with People, he most definitely was.

People reports that Underwood, 26, and Raisman, 24, started dating at the end of 2016 and wound up splitting in June of 2017. And during an appearance on the LadyGang podcast, The Bachelor got super candid about his relationship with Raisman.

How candid are we talking? Underwood told hosts Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin that Raisman was his "first love." And with love, of course, comes heartbreak.

The revelation came out when the hosts asked Underwood who his first heartbreak was. "I wouldn’t say it was on the show,” Underwood responded. “I would say it was my first love.” AKA Raisman.

But heartbreak isn't always a bad thing, you guys!

In fact, if you're going through it right now, Underwood has some great words of wisdom.

“While it was confusing and hard in the beginning, it also taught me a lot about myself — what I need, what I want, what I can do better in a relationship,” Underwood said on the show. “It was a big step for me. It was really tough.”

So... yeah, your breakup may be tough right now, but just know there will be a light at the end of the tunnel! And, once you find that light, you can learn so much about yourself.

Underwood's romance with Raisman began in August 2016 when the Olympian agreed to go on a double date with fellow Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East (a former teammate of Underwood's).

People reports the duo made their first public appearance five months later at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony in New York.

“He’s just a very thoughtful person,” Raisman told People of Underwood back when they were dating.

Even when he told The Lincoln Journal Star about their split, Underwood had nothing but good things to say about his ex.

“We’re still good friends and talk, but all that travel had been a nightmare,” he admitted to the publication. “It ended fine. We’re in a good place.” That being said, he also admitted that the Internet "put a lot of pressure" on them as a couple... Which makes his decision to be The Bachelor and literally open up his next relationship to the most public scrutiny ever interesting, to say the least.

But Underwood's issue with being on The Bachelor isn't the public scrutiny of his relationships. It's more having the entire world know about his sexual experience (or lack thereof).

“The hardest part is all the virginity talk when I know my grandma’s watching,” he told the podcast hosts.

I mean... can you blame him?