Some reality-shattering news has just dropped: Billie Eilish's green hair might have been a wig this whole time — or at least for the past few weeks. I've always thought the upkeep of neon green roots would be quite the hassle, but I never would've thought that her iconic 'do was a wig. Turns out, we just may have all been bamboozled by the singer.

The saga all started when a TikTok from the Grammys began circulating. In it, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat are posing for photos on the red carpet, while in the background, a voice that sounds like Eilish's says, "I can't take off my wig." Then, on March 17, the 19-year-old posted a TikTok of her seemingly lifting up her black and neon green hair and repositioning it on her head, as you would a wig. I know, my world shaken to its core, too.

Earlier on March 17, Eilish shared a photo on Instagram of her new, buttery blonde hair. Her hair is cut into a loose shag that reaches past her shoulders. Although some fans think, understandably, the blonde 'do is a wig, too, Eilish's hairstylist Lissa Renn shared photos with her and talked about the transformation. How long has music's favorite e-girl been living this Hannah Montana double life?

It's hard to believe Eilish changed up her signature hair, but it's even harder to accept that Eilish's hair could've been a wig the whole time. Most fans, believe the singer went blonde back in January and has been hiding this change since with wigs. Eilish seemingly confirmed this theory in an Instagram comment on the shocking TikTok she posted. "This was in my drafts LOL," she wrote. "My hair been blonde for like two months."

Regardless of how long Eilish has been blonde, this change is everything and more. It's so light and airy for summer. Not to mention, Renn said this new style is ushering in a new era of Eilish, and I can't wait to see what she has up her sleeves.

Obviously, the internet is exploding with this information. While it logically makes sense that Eilish would tire of the constant upkeep of her roots, seeing her bleach it all away is so jarring, yet exciting. You can check out some of the mind-blown tweets below.