Viral Video Of Girl Pulling Fake Eyelashes Off Shows Her Friends Freaking Out & It's Adorable

False eyelashes are a fabulous way to boost any makeup look. The strips of synthetic-yet-glam hairs are a staple for many makeup wearers, adding a fullness to the lashes that would otherwise be overpowered by other eye makeup like shadow and liner. That is, unless you were born with ultra thick and long lashes. My boyfriend, for example, has eyelashes that look like they've been plucked straight out of an Ardell Double Wispies package, so some people don't need falsies. However, a viral video of a girl pulling fake eyelashes off and freaking out her guy friends proves that some people are completely clueless when it comes to the art of gluing on lashes. And it's so cute.

When Jade Zanatta, an 18-year-old student at the University of Victoria, discovered her pals' confusion over her much-longer lashes, she decided to film their reaction to the removal in real-time. The result? Pure viral gold, because bless them, they had never seen such a sight.

Zanatta told Buzzfeed News that her friends recently asked her how she grew her lashes "so much longer and darker since the last time" they hung out. "I explained to them that they were fake," she said, which confused them even more, because they didn't know such a thing existed. That's when she relished the opportunity to show them the glam light.

Though Zanatta personally filmed the video, it actually went viral after her friend Reagan Kurpjuweit (@reagskurp) shared it on Twitter. Kurpjuweit tweeted,

since my friend jade doesn't have twitter i am posting this on her behalf cuz of the innocence and concern of teenage boys

since my friend jade doesn't have twitter i am posting this on her behalf cuz of the innocence and concern of teenage boys pic.twitter.com/9nQDIAY9u1 — :) (@reagskurp) October 15, 2017

In the dorm room video, Zanatta tells her friends, Traben Fischer and Angus Weir, exactly how the falsies application works. "You glue them on," she says at the start of the 15-second clip. One of the guys replies, "Why would you do that?" while the other is even more concerned like, "Yeah, what the f*ck?" See? SO. CONFUSED.

"Have you never heard of gluing them on?" Zanatta asks them next. They hadn't. "Watch this," she tells them, and pulls those babies right off her left lash line.

Gasps ensue. "Stop!" someone yells, and then the camera pans to their dumbfounded faces.

"Do you still have eyelashes?" one of the guys asks before Zanatta turns the camera back on herself, giggling. They really were so concerned for her eyelids.

Naturally, people were swiftly obsessed with the clip, and shortly after Zanatta's friend shared it on Twitter, it racked up thousands of retweets and likes. In the comments, people reacted with glee.

Some recognized the scenario.

Others were just like, OMG HOW CUTE.

"THE INNOCENCE OMFG LIKE PUPPIES AND MIRRORS"

Mostly people were loving the "Do you still have eyelashes?" question.

Ah, to be young again. According to Buzzfeed, Zanatta's friends tried falsies themselves after she finished filming the video. They reportedly experienced an "itchy feeling," which is to be expected if one's lash line has never experienced adhesive glue before.

Despite their newfound viral fame on Twitter, none of the people in the video actually have an account, Kurpjuweit confirmed to one thirsty commenter. They do, however, have Instagram. Zanatta commented on Buzzfeed's post, writing, "Follow us on instagram! @Angus_Weir and @Trabenfischer @Jade_Zanatta." So go follow them!

Elite Daily reached out to both Zanatta and Kurpjuweit for comment regarding the super funny clip but hadn't heard back at the time of publishing. We'll update this post if we hear back.

