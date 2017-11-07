Video Of Trump Impeachment Ad Pulled From Fox News, So Definitely Don't Watch It
On Friday, November 3, during an appearance on cable news, billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer said Fox News was refusing to grant a second week of air time for a commercial he funded, which calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The following Monday, Fox News announced that it was permanently pulling the Trump impeachment ad. In a statement provided to multiple media outlets, Fox News co-president Jack Abernethy explained the decision to take down the 60-second TV spot.
"Due to the strong negative reaction to their ad by our viewers, we could not in good conscience take their money," Abernethy said.
Even before Fox New had publicly announced that it was pulling the ad, however, Steyer's legal representative sent a letter to the network to complain about the lack of air time for the commercial after the payment for the air time had already been accepted.
The TV spot, called the Need to Impeach, can be viewed in the clip below:
According to Politico, Steyer has spent over $10 million to air the ad on multiple television networks. Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports Steyer spent an additional seven-figure amount to run promote the ad on social media.
Within the ad, the wealthy hedge fund manager calls Trump "mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons," while calling for viewers to sign a petition to urge members of Congress to impeach the president.
"A Republican Congress once impeached a president for far less, and today people in Congress and his own administration know that this president is a clear and present danger," Steyer says during the commercial, seemingly referring to the 1998 impeachment of Bill Clinton.
Clinton was ultimately acquitted after his trial before the Senate.
On the website to which Steyer's ad calls attention, a letter from the donor himself is featured. In that particular letter, Steyer writes about Trump,
Days before Fox News decided to pull the advertisement from its network, President Trump criticized Steyer via Twitter, calling the billionaire Democrat "wacky and totally unhinged."
Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017
In his letter to the network, Steyer's attorney said that Fox News' decision to pull the ad brought their journalistic standards into question.
Fox News did not clarify how it measure the negative reaction to Steyer's ad, per CNN.